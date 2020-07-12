When Kinsley Hanback was a girl, she remembers looking at a picture frame featuring many of her dad’s accomplishments.
Kevin Hanback was a “phenomenal athlete,” Kinsley said, particularly in basketball. Her mom, Bridget, was a cheerleader, and Kinsley knew early on she wanted to be part of Lexington athletics, too.
Hanback has her own athletic success to be proud of and remember. A member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade volleyball team, Hanback helped Lexington to four state volleyball tournaments in five years and also was a good basketball player. She is entering her junior year as a member of the volleyball team at Southern Miss.
Her grandmother packed a shoebox full of newspaper clippings, even the notes as simple as “Hanback scored six points” from games earlier in her career.
“I just feel so loved,” Hanback said, knowing the work her grandmother put in to fill that box.
It is a bit like how she felt playing for Lexington, when people in the community would feed the players or follow the team to Birmingham for state tournament games. Hanback and the Bears knew people cared about them.
“It never failed that our little community would come together to support us,” Hanback said.
'Opportunity to grow'
Hanback is perhaps an unlikely college volleyball player. She took up T-ball at 3 and played softball until seventh grade.
“I got burned out with it,” she said. “I picked up volleyball from there.”
Originally, though, volleyball was not her primary sport.
“Basketball was my go-to,” she said.
Hanback said she was playing basketball once while still pretty young and then-UNA volleyball coach Stephanie Radecki predicted she would play volleyball for her one day. Hanback thought it was crazy.
But it turned out to be true.
Hanback excelled in both sports at Lexington. The volleyball team made the Class 2A state tournament when she was an eighth-grader, beating Zion Chapel in the quarterfinals before a loss to Providence Christian in the semifinals.
The Bears fell short of state the next year but made the Class 3A state tournament her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, falling each time in the quarterfinals.
“I was so proud to be part of a team that was successful year in, year out,” Hanback said. “We never failed to have a presence at the state tournament.”
Hanback originally committed to Radecki and assistant Jennifer McCall while they were at UNA, but eventually both went to Southern Miss, and Hanback followed them.
Hanback acknowledges volleyball has “taken over my heart now,” even though she loves basketball and misses it.
“Volleyball was something new. I felt like I had more opportunity to grow and to learn from the sport,” she said.
Southern Miss was 17-15 Hanback’s freshman year with a 7-7 mark in Conference USA, though she did only appeared in five matches.
The team struggled considerably last year, but Hanback shook off an early injury to play more frequently in the second half of the season, and she was second on the team in kills per set. She finished the year with 110 kills.
Hanback said the team dynamic was off at the start of the year but “I feel like toward the end of the season it clicked with everybody.”
She said the team will welcome several transfers this year and one of her goals is to become more of a leader.
Setting the example
Hanback returned to Lexington over the summer and spent June working with the high school volleyball team on strength and conditioning, a passion of hers.
“It was such an honor to go back to work with them, knowing that’s where I come from,” she said.
Melissa Hammond, Lexington’s coach, hopes the current Bears emulate Hanback’s work ethic.
“She’s just always had that. Some just do. You don’t find a lot like her,” Hammond said. “She was that way in basketball (as well). She just had that all year round. Some people are like that I guess.”
Hanback said she not only enjoys talking with her high school coach but respects how Hammond leads the Lexington program, setting high expectations and trusting players to work.
“Well, she’s going to work you, for one,” Hanback said. “She’s not going to put up with any childish games. She walks into the gym, she tells you what to do and she expects you to do it.”
Hanback is considering a couple admittedly very different career paths, one of which might involve the fitness industry and another of which might involve going to law school.
As a senior at Lexington, Hanback lobbied her English teacher, Rose Pettus, for a few extra points on one of her papers. Her teacher’s response has stuck with her.
“She was like ‘Kinsley, you would be a great lawyer,’" Hanback said.
Not good enough that day, though. Asked if her lobbying led to the extra points she sought, Hanback said, “Uhh, no. Definitely not.”
In a good place
Kinsley is back in Hattiesburg preparing for her junior year. She describes herself as independent, is comfortable balancing classes and volleyball and enjoys experiencing a new place on her own.
Though the Golden Eagles didn’t win much last year, Hanback said she can’t wait to see what improvements the team has made by the end of the upcoming season.
“I love those girls,” she said. “… We’re just all playing for each other.”
That’s part of why Hanback found joy in a season that in terms of wins and losses didn’t go well.
“I played just because I loved it,” she said. “I found myself really happy doing it.”
Hanback is particularly close with Hammond, Radecki and McCall (“All three of those women have changed my life,” she said.) but also appreciates her family and friends for believing in her and guiding her in a positive direction.
She likes the people she’s around, she’s learning about herself and is doing something she loves.
“All glory at the end of the day goes to God for where I’m at right now,” she said.
