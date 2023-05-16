The approximately 45-minute rain delay at the AHSAA state golf tournament in Auburn only delayed Haleyville’s celebration of repeating as Class 4A boys state champion late Tuesday afternoon.
With Jake Temple setting the pace early with a pair of opening birdies, Haleyville ran away from the four-team field for a 30-shot win over Bayside Academy. The Lions, who won their first state title last season, now can start thinking about making it three-in-a-row next year.
“The celebration this year was a little different from last year,” coach Tyler Malone said. “Last year we only had one senior and it was the first time in school history. That’s always special. This year we had three seniors and I think it hit them pretty hard coming off the 18th green that they had played their last high school round.”
The seniors are Temple, Griffin Kimbrell and Brant White. Hudson Lawson is a sophomore and Kole Farris is an eighth-grader.
The seniors might have played their last round in high school, but all three are headed to Coastal Alabama Community College to continue their careers.
It was Temple who led the way Tuesday, firing a 2-under-par 70 to take home medalist honors at 144. Lawson, last year’s medalist, finished second with a final-round 75 to close at 148. Kimbrell (79-154) tied for seventh.
Farris rallied from a first-round 95 to shoot 83 on a day when Malone said there were many tough pin positions. White shot 86 after opening with 87.
“Nobody really made a run at us,” Malone said. “Jake came out and kind of set the tone with those two birdies, but you never forget how hard winning is.”
With just two of the top five returning next year, Malone said his returning players aren’t thinking about a three-peat — yet. But he expects the Lions to be competitive next season.
“We lose a lot of experience and leadership, but we have some middle schoolers and underclassmen who are coming up,” he said. “We brought 12 guys down here total and winning helps. They should want to prove they can do it too. It should drive them to play and practice.”
Malone didn’t touch the obvious question, though — is Haleyville now a golf school?
“I’d like to think we an all-around school,” he said.
While Haleyville captured its second straight championship, the Mars Hill girls settled for second place in Class 4A-5A behind a hot-playing Trinity team. Trinity led by seven shots after the first round and padded its lead in the second round to win by 26 shots over the Panthers.
Trinity’s Virginia Anne Holmes shot 69-70 to win the individual title at 5-under-par 139. As a team, Trinity shot 481. Mars Hill shot 258 in the second round to finish at 507.
“We just couldn’t pull it off today,” coach Ginger Willingham said. “Trinity played their hearts out — they had great rounds from all three of their scorers. You can’t do anything about that. It was a tough day for us, but we still came home with a map (trophy). Second is not so bad — a lot of teams would like to be where we are.”
It was the fourth straight state tournament appearance for the Panthers.
“I think as the girls grow up they will appreciate what an accomplishment that is during their high school careers,” Willingham said.
Esther Alexander (82-162) finished in sixth place, while the team’s lone senior, Maggie Frederick (88-169) was ninth. Emma Moore (88-176) was 12th.
“Maggie birdied the last hole, so that was a proud moment for her and her parents,” Willingham said. “She has been such a leader for us and that’s going to be a big hole to fill.”
Lauderdale County, the only other area school playing in the tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National shot 353 in the second round of the Class 3A division and finished in fourth place. Westbrook Christian (656) won the state title by 12 shots over Trinity. Lauderdale County finished at 709.
Peyton Prescott (83-165) finished tied for seventh in the individual standings. Westbrook’s Eli Edge (76-151) took medalist honors.
