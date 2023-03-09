KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Fieldhouse is about to get a facelift.
The historic home of defending national champion Kansas will soon undergo a significant renovation to upgrade its fan amenities, hospitality spaces and premium seating options while retaining the feel of the original building.
Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said the multimillion dollar project, which will be funded by private donations, will include state-of-the-art videoboards, a new sound system and lighting, reimagined concourses on all three levels, along with changes to the adjacent Wagnon Student Athletic Center.
“We only see it when it's full on game night, and then it's perfect,” said coach Bill Self, whose third-ranked Jayhawks open the Big 12 tournament as the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinal round Thursday. "But you know, we don't see what the fans go through or deal with, and you know, the amenities and concessions and all these things.
“I think it puts us in a position that for the next 10, 15, 20 years that we’re not going to have to do much to a building that’s already thought of to be about as fine a place to watch a game as it is.”
Affectionately nicknamed “The Phog,” Allen Fieldhouse was built along a stretch of Naismith Drive and opened on March 1, 1955, for a game against rival Kansas State. Since then, the iconic structure with its simple bowl seating and clerestory windows behind each of the baskets is consistently ranked among the top venues in college hoops.
