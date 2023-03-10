MURFREESBORO — The smiles and hugs came in a flurry as the buzzer sounded. Wayne County’s cheerleaders joined with the players and shared the excitement. The student section — seemingly the entire student body — threw up its homemade signs and cheered.
As quickly as it all occurred after the Wildcats’ 61-39 win against Hampton in the Class 1A state semifinals, they were back to being a bit more serious.
Wayne County is finally in the spot it had envisioned for almost a year now. Actually, it was since March 13, 2022. That was 362 days ago, one day after the Wildcats lost in the state championship game.
So yes, it’s safe to say they’ve been waiting for another shot.
“Ever since we lost last year,” senior Lauren Bryant said. “After that buzzer went off, we were like, ‘We’re gonna be here again next year.’”
Wayne County will face McKenzie — which took the four-point victory in last year’s state title and has become a villainous name over the past year — after its convincing win over Van Buren County.
“We’ve thought about it pretty much every day,” sophomore Blair Baugus said. “It’s a blessing to be able to be back here.”
The players know what’s at stake at 4 p.m. on Saturday. But only two teams get there, so there’s no need to downplay Friday’s win. At least for a few hours.
“Tomorrow’s definitely an exciting day. Today’s an exciting day,” Baugus said. “I think that will carry on to tomorrow. I think we’ll have the same energy.”
Before the Wildcats headed back to their hotel for the night, they watched the following game that decides their opponent. Perhaps there was a slight rooting interest for the players? Bryant — maybe subliminally — name-dropped McKenzie as already being the opponent.
“I guess it would be sweet to play them again,” Bryant said. “Hopefully win.”
Coach Molly Ashley’s eyes widened. She had to keep from laughing before shooting that thought down.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,” Ashley said. “We want a gold ball. So it doesn’t matter who we need to play to get that. That is our goal.”
Baugus scored 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting and 11 rebounds on Friday, while Bryant added 14 for Wayne County (36-0). The Wildcats had a four-point lead at halftime, but they outscored Hampton 19-5 in the final frame to pull away.
Macy Henry, who fouled out with more than three minutes remaining, scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (31-3). Taylor Berry had 11.
No matter what Saturday’s result is, there’s one game left. Friday is the last night the full team will spend together, so there’s good reason to enjoy it.
“We’ll go back to the hotel, eat some pizza and just enjoy each other’s company,” Ashley said. “Obviously, whatever happens tomorrow happens. But this is our last night together as the ’22-23 Lady Cats. … These are awesome moments.”
Finally, some clarification on whoever might stand in the way of a championship.
“We’re not thinking like (playing) McKenzie, McKenzie,” Bryant said. “We’re just thinking whoever is up there, we’re just gonna play our best and we’re gonna try to win.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.