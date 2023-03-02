At the very worst, North Alabama guaranteed itself a non-losing season.
No matter what happens in the ASUN tournament over the weekend.
Alexis Callins scored a game-high 16 points and Jade Moore 12 to help the Lions beat Jacksonville 65-54 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday in Florida.
UNA (15-14, 10-8), which has won five straight and seven of 10, will head into the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Lions will play at third-seeded Lipscomb in the quarterfinals on Sunday. UNA lost both regular-season meetings — 62-60 in Nashville on Jan. 2 and 73-69 at home on Jan. 19.
Should the Lions manage to top the Bisons, they would most likely play at top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast, a team they’ve beaten once in nine tries, next week.
UNA is 5-9 away from the Flowers Hall building, but has won its last three on the road, including Wednesday.
The Lions never trailed against Jacksonville after Cameron Jones hit a jumper with 6:26 left in the second quarter and the Dolphins (12-16, 6-12) never got closer than three points after that.
UNA was 19-for-45 (42%) from the field and 9-of-24 from 3-point range. Jacksonville shot 31% overall and made just 3 of 20 of its attempts from beyond the arc.
Shynia Jackson finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Dolphins, while Jalisa Dunlap added 15 points and Seraphine Bastin 12 points and eight boards.
Moore, who played all 40 minutes, added eight rebounds for UNA. Callins made 6 of 9 shot attempts, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Skyler Gill ended with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks.
Gill tallied 77 blocks this season to bring her career total to 153.
