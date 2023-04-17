The ASUN-Western Athletic Conference football partnership will now be known at the United Athletic Conference, it was announced Monday.
A full conference rollout including official marks, an official website and more information will be released in the coming months, according to a press release.
The United Athletic Conference, which is entering its third year overall, will now operate like a single-sport conference with an independent budget, police and governing documents, according to a press release. It will recognize its own league champion and at-large FCS playoffs automatic qualifier under a singular conference banner beginning with the 2023 football season.
Sam Houston won the partnership's automatic bid in 2021, while Eastern Kentucky received the playoff spot last season.
The nine-member league currently consists of North Alabama, Abilene Christian Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech. Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) will be added in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsoring football.
The 2023 United Athletic Conference schedule will be limited to six conference games, while the 2024 slate will feature a full eight-game single round robin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.