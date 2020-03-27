Allasha Dudley Anniston basketball
Buy Now

Anniston's Allasha Dudley (left) defends Deshler's Chloe Siegel in the Class 4A state championship game in February. Dudley was voted as the Class 4A girls basketball player of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Each of the following players was voted as the girls basketball player of the year in her school's respective classification by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Class 7A - Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

Class 6A - Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green

Class 5A - Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson

Class 4A - Allasha Dudley, Anniston

Class 3A - Molly Heard, Pisgah

Class 2A - Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs

Class 1A - Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

AISA - Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott

The Shoals had four players who were each one of three finalists for player of the year in a particular class: Muscle Shoals junior Sara Puckett (6A), Rogers sophomore Madie Krieger (4A), Lauderdale County freshman Ruthie Smith (3A) and Phillips senior Ally McCollum (1A).

The Miss Basketball winner will be announced at 11 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Contact Craig at Craig.Thomas@TimesDaily.com. Follow him on Twitter: @TD_CraigThomas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.