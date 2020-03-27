Each of the following players was voted as the girls basketball player of the year in her school's respective classification by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Class 7A - Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
Class 6A - Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
Class 5A - Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
Class 4A - Allasha Dudley, Anniston
Class 3A - Molly Heard, Pisgah
Class 2A - Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
Class 1A - Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
AISA - Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott
The Shoals had four players who were each one of three finalists for player of the year in a particular class: Muscle Shoals junior Sara Puckett (6A), Rogers sophomore Madie Krieger (4A), Lauderdale County freshman Ruthie Smith (3A) and Phillips senior Ally McCollum (1A).
The Miss Basketball winner will be announced at 11 p.m. Friday, April 3.
