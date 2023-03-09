NASHVILLE — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory on Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Auburn used a 15-6 run for a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining for its only lead since scoring the first two points of the game. Nick Smith Jr. answered with a jumper for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis then forced a turnover and added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 11 seconds left. Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-pointer to end it.
Arkansas will play second-seeded Texas A&M in a quarterfinal on Friday.
"With 11 seconds maybe, I thought if I could get the ball to K.D. (Johnson) really quick, we could get the two (points)," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "They did a good job of walling him off. I knew I was going to call a timeout and call a 3 if we couldn't get he quick two.
"We didn't get a quick two and we got a good look."
Black was 6-of-10 from the floor and made 7 of 9 free throws. Smith finished with 14 points for 10-seeded Arkansas (20-12), which avenged a 13-point loss to the Tigers on Jan. 7. Makhi Mitchell added 12 points and Jordan Walsh had 11.
The Razorbacks shot 56% overall, made 17 of 23 from the line and outrebounded the Tigers 37-19.
Johnson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half to lead No. 7 seed Auburn (20-12). Allen Flanigan added 15 points, Johni Broome had 13 points and Green 11.
"It felt good for myself," Johnson said of his performance. "But on the team standpoint, I really wanted to get this win because I lost last year in the same way. I wanted to get farther this year, that was my mission and I failed.
"You know, it's on to the next."
Arkansas took the lead three minutes into the game and led 37-33 at the break. The Razorbacks opened the second half on a 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with 17:00 minutes to play and stretched it to 15 points about three minutes later.
"They were just beating us on the ball screen and our ball-screen defense, and just outrebounding us," Green said. "They beat us in the beginning of the first half and the second half and I think that's where we lost the game."
