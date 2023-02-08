COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV had 22 points and seven assists, Julius Marble scored a career-high 20 points and Texas A&M beat Auburn 83-78 on Tuesday night to complete a regular-season sweep.
The last of 11 lead changes in the final eight minutes came after Texas A&M made 7 of 9 shots, with three straight makes from Marble, to build a 78-74 lead with 2:09 left.
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. was short on a long 3-pointer and Tyrece Radford secured the defensive rebound before being fouled with 24.9 seconds left. Radford made two free throws to extend Texas A&M’s lead to 80-76. Green had a layup roll off the rim and Andersson Garcia went 1-of-2 from the line for a five-point lead before Auburn was short on another 3-pointer with 10.8 left.
Texas A&M was 31-of-39 from the free-throw line compared to 9-of-14 for Auburn.
The Aggies shot 43% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. The Tigers were 47% and 38%, respectively. Texas A&M also got 22 points from its bench, while Auburn managed just 10.
Garcia added 11 points and Radford scored 10 for Texas A&M (17-7, 9-2 SEC), which also beat then-No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Jan. 25. The Aggies are off to their best conference start since joining the SEC in 2012. They've won 11 of their last 13 games after starting the season 6-5 following a five-point loss to Wofford.
Green finished with 20 points and six assists for Auburn (17-7, 7-4). Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late and Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan each scored 12 points.
Texas A&M plays at LSU on Saturday. Auburn, which has lost four of its last five games, hosts No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
The Tigers swept their season series with the Crimson Tide last season.
