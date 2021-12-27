Murray St Auburn Basketball
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and his 11th-ranked Tigers will play host to No. 16 LSU at 6 p.m. this Wednesday to open Southeastern Conference play.

 Butch Dill

Auburn, a double-overtime loss away from a perfect record, is now the highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference after the latest edition of the Associated Press men's Top 25 poll was released this morning.

