AUBURN — Before three-star Auburn offensive line commits Avery Jernigan and Tate Johnson left their official visits to campus Sunday, they hinted that there might be some fireworks when college football’s early signing period began Wednesday.
“We're not done yet,” Jernigan said.
“I know some intel that the fans can definitely look forward to,” Johnson added, “but I'm not going to spill it right here and right now.”
Both sent in their National Letters of Intent early on Wednesday. The rest of the day proved to be their — and the Tigers’ — victory lap.
Auburn entered the day with 20 commitments in a 2020 recruiting class that ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC. Before the sun set, the class had grown to 24 commitments and moved up the rankings to No. 7 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC, behind Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.
Twenty-two of those players signed on what proved to be a banner day for Auburn football, which hasn’t ranked higher than eighth nationally since finishing sixth in 2014.
“It’s been a very exciting signing day,” head coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think it says a lot about, you know, where we’re getting as a program. I think that is a good thing moving forward. We’ll still have a few left. We’ll see at the end of the day how everything works out with that, but we identified the guys we want. We were able to get the majority of them, and I think that’s always important.”
The onslaught of newcomers began just after 8 a.m., when uncommitted four-star Oxford, Mississippi, athlete JJ Pegues picked Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss. The Tigers are listing him a tight end, but he did a little bit of everything in high school, totaling 623 rushing yards, 607 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. And he did it looking more like a defensive lineman than a skill player at 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds.
Malzahn’s Auburn offenses have thrown only 14 passes to tight ends over the past five seasons, but new offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ Arkansas and SMU teams utilized that position much more in the passing game, throwing to them 133 times.
"One of the more versatile players in all the country,” Malzahn said of Pegues.
Less than an hour later, the Tigers brought four-star linebacker Desmond Tisdol on board. The Rochelle, Georgia, product picked Auburn over Tennessee.
He was the third player to join the class at that position, following the lead of four-star Warner Robins, Georgia, inside linebacker Wesley Steiner and four-star Evergreen outside linebacker Cam Riley. That’s an embarrassment of riches for a team that is slated to return a top four of K.J. Britt, Chandler Wooten, Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain.
“We think all three guys are athletic," Malzahn said. "They all three can run, which you can see in our league offense is changing, in our league specifically. You got to have guys that can run, and we got three guys that can do that."
A little more than three hours later, the Tigers added another outside linebacker in three-star Dublin, Georgia, product Romello Height, who they see as a Buck pass rusher. If you looked at aptly-named 6-foot-4 prospect’s Twitter account at any time over the past few weeks, that might have come as a surprise — he appeared all-in on Miami and said he was “1000%” committed less than a week ago.
Instead, he flipped to Auburn, where he’ll join fellow incoming defensive ends four-star Zykeivous Walker (Ellaville, Georgia) and Daniel Foster-Allen (Mobile). The Tigers also have a commitment from four-star Chattanooga, Tennessee, defensive tackle Jay Hardy, but he did not sign Wednesday.
Those three new additions alone would have made for a great day for the Tigers. They were the only three additions they had when Malzahn stepped to the lectern a little after 1 p.m. to introduce the day’s signees. At the time, there were only 21.
But the head coach hinted that there could be one more before the day was done. Jernigan did, too, though his message wasn’t nearly so subtle.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Auburn added a fourth new member to its 2020 class, four-star Shreveport, Louisiana, defensive back Eric Reed, who chose the Tigers over Georgia. He ranks as the No. 17 safety nationally but is being listed as a cornerback.
His pledge gave Auburn quartet of four-star defensive backs in this class, along with Rockledge, Florida, safety Ladarius Tennison; Duncanville, Texas, cornerback Chris Thompson Jr., and Blin College corner Marco Domio. That’s exactly what a team about to lose three standout seniors in Javaris Davis, Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas needs.
The class would have been a good one even if those four players didn't join on Wednesday. It was top-10 without them. Five-star running back Tank Bigsby is the program’s fourth-highest-rated signee at the position. Auburn wanted to get “taller and bigger and longer” at wide receiver and did so with four-stars Kobe Hudson, Ze’Vian Capers and JJ Evans, and three-star Elijah Canion.
The biggest area of need was the offensive line, which will lose six seniors following the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl, and the Tigers addressed it — Jernigan and Johnson headlined five signees at the position, a group that also includes fellow three-star Jeremiah Wright and the No. 1 and No. 3 JUCO tackles, Kilian Zierer and Brenden Coffey.
And if you ask Jernigan and Johnson, they’ll tell you Auburn still isn’t done.
