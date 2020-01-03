TAMPA, Fla. — Gus Malzahn disputed the notion that Auburn’s offense is in the midst of a downward trend, even after it mustered only 232 total yards — the worst mark of this season and fifth-worst of his seven-year tenure as head coach — in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.
The Tigers finished the regular season ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (421.1 yards per game) and third in scoring (34 points per game) behind only Alabama and LSU. Wednesday’s performance was disappointing, he said, but the assumption that 2019 was another down season isn’t totally accurate.
“It was solid,” he said of the offensive attack he spearheaded. “I felt like we did some good things.”
There were, undeniably, plenty of positives to take from the 2019 campaign. Auburn won nine regular-season games with a true freshman, Bo Nix, playing quarterback, and had a chance to reach 10 wins for just the 15th time in program history. One of those nine wins came over Alabama in a memorable Iron Bowl — the Tigers’ second in their last three tries against their cross-state rival.
But any goodwill Malzahn may have bought himself from the Auburn fan base after the Alabama win might have been lost Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.
The Tigers entered last offseason feeling good about the offense after Malzahn’s resumption of play-calling duties led to a 63-14 drubbing of Purdue in the Music City Bowl. They enter this offseason with two more wins under their belt, but also a lingering question about where the offense goes from here.
“They played a whole lot better than we did. They made a lot more plays than we did,” Nix said of Minnesota, which racked up 494 yards and scored more points against Auburn’s defense than any team other than the Crimson Tide.
The biggest issue with Auburn’s offense during a 9-4 season was that it did not perform nearly as well in games against the best teams on its schedule. Specifically, losses at Florida and LSU and at home against Georgia.
Wednesday’s loss to No. 18 Minnesota felt similar to those first three losses in a lot of ways. The offense ran successful plays, went on a few extended drives and had moments where it looked like it might finally put everything together. It just didn’t happen consistently enough.
The Tigers led the Outback Bowl 10-3 midway through the first quarter, but it had very little to do with the offense. Senior defensive back Javaris Davis picked off quarterback Tanner Morgan on the Golden Gophers’ first drive and returned the ball to just outside the 10-yard line, setting up a short Anders Carlson field goal (the offense went three-and-out after 3-yard runs from Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams, and an incomplete pass from Nix to Seth Williams). After Minnesota matched that field goal, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Auburn’s next two drives netted 35 yards on 10 plays, with 29 of those coming on four completions from Nix to Anthony Schwartz. So, in total, the Tigers had only 41 yards of offense on 14 plays through their first three drives, the last of which didn’t end until there was a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“When you’re only getting three plays in the first quarter, it’s really tough to get into a rhythm and get situated,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I feel like we never really clicked, and unfortunately, it showed.”
Again, there were good moments. Auburn put together two extended touchdown drives, one late in the second quarter and one early in the third.
The first of those drives, which covered 64 yards in seven plays, was Nix the freelancer at his best. On third-and-12, he escaped the pocket and floated the ball to H-back Spencer Nigh for a 24-yard gain. Four plays later, on fourth-and-5, Nix evaded pressure and found a wide-open Sal Cannella streaking over the middle of the field for a 37-yard touchdown.
Those were Auburn's only two plays of more than 20 yards in the game.
The second of those drives, which covered 86 yards in 13 plays, tied the game at 24 with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter. Nix completed 5 of 6 passes for 34 yards, carried twice for 20 yards and got some help from a defensive pass interference penalty. JaTarvious Whitlow carried three times for 11 yards, and scored from 3 yards out on a third-and-goal Wildcat carry.
“We went at a faster pace. If I remember correctly we ran the ball pretty effectively that drive, and we had some good conversions on third down, some completions that got us down there,” said Nix, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and a score. “We did some different good things. It wasn't like everything was bad. We had some really good drives there at times.”
Auburn just didn’t have enough of them. It converted 4 of 5 third and fourth downs on those two touchdown drives (and another on a penalty) but went 0 of 8 the rest of the game.
Auburn's inability to stay on the field is why Minnesota ran 22 more plays (75 to 53), possess the ball for 15 more minutes (37:35 to 22:25), and salt away the final 8:38 on offense. The fact that Auburn totaled only 56 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.2 average) didn’t help, either.
Wednesday was Auburn’s seventh game against a ranked opponent in 13 games this season. It averaged 307.6 yards and 24.9 points per game against those teams and went 3-4 in those games. In the other six, against unranked opponents, it averaged 490.1 yards and 40.9 points and went 6-0.
“Beating Bama was probably the high point, but still,” Schwartz said. “I think all four of our losses — they were good teams, but all four of our losses should have gone the other way. We should've came out on top.”
The question is how Auburn can be more consistent in offense in those games? The offense was better in 2019 than it was in 2018. And the schedule does get easier next season — games against Oregon and Florida will be replaced by games against North Carolina and Kentucky — but tests against Georgia, LSU and Alabama will still loom, with two of those being on the road.
Nix will be back. So too will a deep stable of running backs, as well as most of the weapons in the passing game. An offensive line losing four senior starters needs to be rebuilt, but there are pieces there.
But if Malzahn and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris can’t figure out how to get the offense to play better against the best teams on the schedule, the head coach may be answering these same questions at around the same time next year.
“This game we're disappointed, and we should be. But we'll rebound. Chad Morris, I'm very excited about him and his future. I feel like he's one of the best,” Malzahn said. “After this bowl game, we'll put our heads together. He's going to have great influence. We'll get better.”
