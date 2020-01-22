MOBILE — A little more than six months ago, when Gus Malzahn stood on the stage at SEC Media Days in Hoover and said he "made a mistake" when he turned over control of his offense to Rhett Lashlee and then Chip Lindsey, it didn't sound like he would ever do that again.
But Auburn's eighth-year head coach couldn't have had any idea then that, five months later, Chad Morris would be on his staff as offensive coordinator.
He's the reason that Malzahn is doing what it once sounded like he would not — the head coach announced Tuesday that Morris will have full control of Auburn's offense in 2020.
"You don't hire a guy like Chad Morris unless you're going to do that," Malzahn said. "Chad Morris, in my opinion, is one of the best offensive minds in all of college football. We're going to turn him loose, and I'm very excited that he's a part. I trust him 110%. He's going to take our offense and he's going to run with it."
Morris is different than any of the other offensive coordinators Auburn has had under Malzahn. Lashlee (2013-16) was his protege, playing for him at at Shiloh Christian High in Arkansas, joining his staff at Springdale High and following him up the ranks through stops at Arkansas, Auburn, Arkansas State and Auburn again. Malzahn hired Lindsey (2017-18) as an offensive assistant in 2013 and helped him get his first offensive coordinator job at Southern Miss the next year. Kenny Dillingham (2019) was getting his first shot to be a Power 5 coordinator.
All young, up-and-coming coaches. Malzahn was the mentor.
Morris, though, is Malzahn's peer. At 51 years old, he's only three years younger than his boss. He also followed the same path through the coaching ranks, starting out as a high school coach, breaking into college as an offensive coordinator (Tulsa in 2010, Clemson from 2011-14), then becoming a Group of 5 head coach (SMU from 2015-17) and later an SEC head coach (Arkansas from 2018-19).
More than that, the two have been close friends both inside and outside the profession for more than 15 years. They first met in 2003, when Morris, then at Stephenville High in Texas, tracked down Malzahn to learn the hurry-up, no-huddle offense he was running with great success at Springdale. They have kept in close contact ever since.
When Morris was fired from Arkansas in November after a failed 22-game stint, and Dillingham left the Tigers to rejoin his mentor, Mike Norvell, Florida State, it was the perfect fit.
"It's something that me and him have been talking about for a long time, being two high school coaches from way back when," Malzahn said. "We finally get a chance to coach with each other, and I'm excited that he's going to be in charge of our offense. Really looking forward to next year."
Malzahn has called the plays on offense almost every step of his career. Fourteen years between Hughes, Shiloh Christian and Springdale High schools, four at Arkansas, Tulsa and Arkansas State, and in seven of his seasons at Auburn — from 2009-11 as the offensive coordinator under Gene Chizik, and from 2013-15 and 2019 as the head coach.
He turned those responsibilities over to Lashlee after a 1-2 start to the 2016 season. When he hired Lindsey to replace Lashlee (who left for the same job at UConn after the season) in 2017, he said that he was "retiring" the clipboard he used to call plays and leaving those duties to his new assistant.
But there were plenty of instances where it seemed from the outside like Malzahn was unable to truly shake the itch of wanting to be the one that called the plays. That was confirmed when he announced he was taking back control in the same press release announcing the hire of Dillingham in December of 2018.
Malzahn said in October of last year that returning to his comfort zone on the headset made him "not as bored" on the sideline.
But the results of the offense he called the plays for were a mixed bag. The Tigers excelled against unranked opponents, shredding them for 490.1 yards and 40.9 points per game. In six games against ranked opponents, though, those totals dropped to 309 yards and 24.3 points per game.
Auburn went 2-4 in those games and 9-4 overall, finishing the season with a loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl during which the offense mustered only 232 yards — the fifth-lowest total of Malzahn's tenure as head coach.
Morris' task will not be to overhaul that offense, but rather to upgrade it. He runs the same base, spread system Malzahn does (having learned it from him all those years ago), but his offenses are considered much more advanced in the passing game and much more reliant on putting the ball in the air.
All 10 offenses Morris has run at the college level averaged at least 30 pass attempts per game. Only one those Malzahn has had at Auburn can say that, and it was the one from this past season.
"We just evolved," Morris said last month. "At my other stops ... our time at Clemson and the wide receivers that we had, we evolved a little bit from there from the personnel. It’s really hard to say, ‘This is what’s the difference.’ It’s really just kind of evolved and maybe went down this branch just a little but more and we’ve recruited in that regard. Sometimes you have to develop with what you have."
At Auburn, Morris will have a returning SEC Freshman of the Year quarterback in Bo Nix; a stable of running backs headline by JaTarvious Whitlow and D.J. Williams; and a pair of playmaking receivers in Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz. If the Tigers can successfully replace four departed senior starters on the offensive line, they have the pieces of a potentially solid offense in place.
Malzahn said from the start that Morris would have "great influence" on that offense. There were signs of that even before Tuesday's announcement — last week, Auburn hired a new offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., who had no previous ties to the university or Malzahn, which has been rare over the last eight years.
"I'm very excited about Jack. The thing about him and Chad is that they got to know each other real well during the interview process," Malzahn said. "He's got great experience. He's got NFL experience. He's won a Super Bowl. He was in our league the last three years and did a super job with that. He's a good person, and he's a good fit for our room and our staff."
The hope now has to be that Malzahn doesn't end up feeling like giving up control of his offense was a mistake again.
