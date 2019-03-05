AUBURN — The most memorable play of Malik Willis’ 2018 season is one he would probably rather people forget.
It was first-and-10 from the Auburn 4-yard line with 4:48 remaining in the second quarter of a Week 2 game against Alabama State — the backup quarterback’s first play in relief of starter Jarrett Stidham. Willis, standing in his own end zone, kept the ball on the zone-read, but there was nowhere to run once tight end Jalen Harris whiffed on a block. Hornets defensive lineman Ricky Haley threw the quarterback to the ground for a safety.
“He made a mistake,” head coach Gus Malzahn said of that play. “He’s been really good at the zone-read type stuff, but I think he probably got a little bit greedy there, got a little excited and obviously it was a negative play.”
That play had no impact on the outcome of the game. Auburn led 42-0 at the time and won 63-9. But that play is a perfect example of the pressure that comes with being a young quarterback in a backup role.
“I know for a fact Malik is probably thinking, ‘this might be my one play,’ and he’s thinking about can he take it 98 yards for a touchdown?” said Sean McEvoy, a private quarterback coach in Georgia who has been working with Willis since before his senior year at Roswell High.
“When you know that you might only get 10-12 running plays the entire year, when you feel like you’ve got to make the most of every one of those opportunities, in certainly maybe adds a little bit more pressure than necessary in those situations, and he maybe tried to do too much.”
Willis didn’t wind up getting many more opportunities last season. He completed 5 for 7 passes for 34 yards and rushed 12 times for 88 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore campaign.
It wasn’t an indictment of his play, but rather just a result of his situation. Stidham was the team’s unquestioned starter, and there weren’t that many opportunities to develop a backup late in games like there were a year before.
That won’t be a problem when Auburn opens spring practice March 18. Stidham departed a year early for the NFL, leaving a wide-open quarterback competition in his wake. Malzahn and new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham will give each of Willis, redshirt freshmen Joey Gatewood and Cord Sandberg, and true freshman Bo Nix an equal shot to win the starting job.
It's an entirely different kind of pressure, but also probably something Willis is ready for after waiting in the wings over the past two seasons.
Auburn had a glut of quarterbacks when Willis arrived on campus as a three-star prospect in the spring of 2017. Sean White, John Franklin III, Woody Barrett and Tyler Queen were still on the roster then, and Stidham had just arrived as a highly touted transfer from Baylor.
Willis had played only one season of quarterback at that point, moving to that position from wide receiver as a senior at Roswell and passing for 2,562 yards, rushing for 1,033 and totaling 37 touchdowns for the Class 7A runner-up. Less than a year after that campaign, he was the Tigers’ backup quarterbacks — Franklin, Barrett and Queen transferred, and White was dismissed from the program in September.
The true freshman took advantage of six blowout victories in the middle of that season, completing 6 of 7 passes for 45 yards and rushing 16 time for 221 yards.
Malzahn said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Willis reminded him of the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Nick Marshall, Auburn’s starter in 2013-14.
“He certainly brings an explosiveness to the offense that I think a lot of people would like to see within that offense, kind of harken back to the days of maybe Nick Marshall or things that Gus Malzahn has done in the past as the play-caller,” McEvoy said. “I think he gives you the ability to open up the run game, because you have to account for the quarterback in this scheme, which could certainly create some lanes in the run game."
If Willis can put it all together, his first drive as Auburn’s starting quarterback might come well before the team leads 42-0 in the second quarter of a Week 2 game against an overmatched FCS opponent.
“I think in his mind, it’s ‘Hey, I was the No. 2 for two years, I’ve been working to this point, I’m ready to go. I was hoping I’d have more opportunity earlier, but now the opportunity is here and front of me,’” McEvoy said. “I’m sure he’s continuing to just prepare as the starter.”
