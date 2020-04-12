AUBURN — The most talked about move Gus Malzahn made this offseason was to hire longtime friend and former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris to be Auburn’s offensive coordinator, and for good reason: The head coach handed him to the keys to the offense.
But two moves that could wind up being just as important to the team’s future were the ones Malzahn made to replace departed defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who left for the same job at Florida State. One, the Tigers hired Al Pogue — a coach with knowledge of the program and plenty of local ties — as a defensive assistant. And two, they assigned the title of recruiting coordinator, once held by Woodson, to linebackers coach Travis Williams.
Williams couldn’t have (and wouldn’t have) asked for a stranger start in that role. The quiet period (during which schools are allowed to host recruits on campus visits) that started March 1 was supposed to extend through April 14. An evaluation period (during which coaches are allowed to visit prospective student-athlete’s high schools and watch them at camps) was supposed to run from April 15-May 31.
Instead, schools are less than halfway through the recruiting dead period the NCAA instituted March 13 that will run through at least May 31. Coaches are able to talk to recruits by phone but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, are not allowed to host prospective athletes on campus visits or travel to see them.
“That has a few challenges with that,” Malzahn said. “One of our advantages at Auburn is getting guys on campus and getting that family feel and those relationships. So we're not able to do that, so we have to be creative with some different things.”
Williams has been at the forefront of that creativity. With Auburn unable to bring recruits to campus, Auburn has tried to bring campus to them with “T-Will’s Takeover,” a series of videos posted to the team’s Twitter account that feature Williams giving a virtual tour of facilities around campus.
Stops included the player’s lounge, indoor practice facility, weight room, residence hall, student-athlete development center, locker room and Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“He's very creative and really understands kids and can relate to kids,” Malzahn said of Williams. “He's just trying to think outside the box during this time that, you know, that we're not on campus.
"And a lot of that is T-Will's leadership with that. I think he's doing a great job with it."
Auburn has only three players committed to its 2021 recruiting class with a little more than eight months to go before the early signing period. It had four, but four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin decommitted not long after Morris replaced the departed Kenny Dillingham (who also went to Florida State) as offensive coordinator.
The three they do have give them a strong foundation — four-star Blount defensive tackle Lee Hunter (No. 41 nationally), four-star Hewitt-Trussville running back Armoni Goodwin (No. 87) and three-star Deerfield Beach, Florida, safety Phillip O’Brien Jr.
The addition of Pogue could make an impact, too. Not in Texas, but in Alabama, where Auburn has signed only seven recruits over the past two cycles combined after averaging eight per year over Malzahn's first five seasons. Pogue is from Mobile, played at Alabama State, coached high school football in the Montgomery area from 1998-2010, and worked high school relations for Auburn in 2013, so he has ties around the state.
Hunter and Goodwin are the third- and fourth-ranked players in Alabama, and Auburn is among the favorites to land Nos. 1 and 2, Pinson Valley's Ga'Quincy McKinstry and Handley's Dylan Brooks.
Maybe Pogue's addition will help the Tigers repeat 2019, when Woodson used his Mississippi ties to sign three of the top 10 recruits in the state during his first full cycle on staff.
Morris, Pogue and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. are in their first years, and running backs coach Cadillac Williams is in his second, but every other assistant has spent at least three seasons working for Malzahn, who is going into Year 8. Travis Williams is a first-time recruiting coordinator, but fifth-year assistant.
"Recruits want to be coached by the guys that recruited them, and that doesn’t happen a whole lot of times in this league," Malzahn said. "But it’s going to happen here at Auburn.”
That puts the Tigers in a solid position to weather an odd time for college football recruiting.
“Our coaches have done a good job,” Malzahn said. “We’ve really worked hard on the long-term relationships, so our guys are in good shape.”
