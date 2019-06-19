OMAHA, Neb. — The elimination game between Auburn and Louisville was officially suspended at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday after a rain delay that began more than four hours earlier at 2:55 p.m.
The game will resume at 11 a.m. today, likely still on ESPN. Louisville leads Auburn 4-1 going into the top of the fifth inning.
The Cardinals struck first Tuesday on Tyler Fitzgerald home run in the top of the first inning. The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the second, when Edouard Julien singled, moved to third on a Matt Scheffler double and scored on a Kason Howell groundout.
Louisville took the lead in the fourth inning. Auburn starter Bailey Horn loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks before giving way to Elliott Anderson. The left-handed reliever walked the first batter he faced to force in a run, then struck out the next batter for the second out.
Anderson induced what should have been an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Lucas Dunn, but second baseman Ryan Bliss bobbled the ball allowing Dunn to reach and Jake Snider to score, A throwing error allowed Drew Campbell to score.
Bobby Miller allowed one run on five hits for the Louisville, but he will not return when the game resumes. Horn will not be available for Auburn after throwing 3 1/3 innings.
The winner advances to play either Mississippi State or Vanderbilt on Thursday.
