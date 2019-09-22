Talking points
1. Over and under for Auburn QB Bo Nix: Is anyone paying attention to how often Bo Nix overthrows his receivers? He under-throws, too. On downfield passes, the true freshman comes up short more often than not. At least twice in the first half and at least once in the second against Texas A&M, Nix overthrew the receiver. The verdict is still out on whether or not Nix is an upper echelon passer. Sure, he throws underneath the defense just fine. The screen passes are completed with pretty good accuracy, too.
However, the long ball leaves much to be desired. Anytime Nix takes to the air downfield, his passes are often grossly overthrown, and sometimes even under-thrown. Even his impressive TD pass against Oregon to Seth Williams, a 26-yarder, when the game seemed too close for comfort (Oregon led 21-20), was short. Nix heaved it downfield, and Williams, who had a beautiful stride toward the end zone, had to stop and come back to catch the slightly under-thrown pass. It was good for a 27-21 victory, and the only thing Auburn fans saw was a desperately needed TD. Speaking of desperate, Auburn so needs a star QB. And, if the Auburn coaches nix all of the downfield play calling, the Tigers would have its upper echelon QB. His longball inability would be masked. Nix is still learning and admitted last week he's getting better. “I’m just a little bit more calm. I know where to look. I know where to get my eyes pre-snap, post-snap, things like that. I’m more comfortable with the offense," Nix told the Montgomery Advertiser. However, if Nix doesn't start connecting more consistently on his downfield throws, Auburn will see the results in the win-loss column in SEC play.
2. Fastest to the ball: Noah Igbinoghene led Auburn in tackles (8) on Saturday, and a closer look at his family tree might reveal why he was fastest to the ball and should be among the top for that statistic going forward. Igbinoghene, whose eight tackles were all solo is the son of Faith and Festus Igbinoghene, Olympic track athletes. Noah, who was a wide receiver, made the switch to cornerback, and it is paying off. His mother won a bronze medal with the 400-meter Nigerian relay team in the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, and his father competed in the long and triple jumps in the 1996 Summer Games.
3. Tackling like a pro: Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was injured in the last 2:12 to go in the game, had two sacks in Saturday's game, and while his total of four tackles didn't lead Auburn (Noah Igbinoghene had 8), his sacks led the way, as did his tackles for loss (3). By most accounts, Brown should already be in the pros. He is a potential first-round NFL draft pick. He told the Montgomery Advertiser earlier this year that he returned to Auburn for his senior year for two main reasons: “a degree and a championship.”
Grades
Rushing offense: B — JaTarvious Whitlow was nearly absent in the first half but got going late to seal the game. The day’s highlight: a 57-yard touchdown run by receiver Anthony Schwartz to open up Auburn’s scoring.
Rushing defense: A — Smothering. The Tigers didn’t let Texas A&M get anything going on the ground. Derrick Brown looked like an All-American, getting in the backfield at will. He limped off the field late on the last A&M score.
Passing offense: C — Nix is a work in progress. It’s getting better by the week, and he hasn’t made the big mistake to cost Auburn a game yet. That’s a good thing with a true freshman.
Passing defense: A — Texas A&M’s second offensive possession of the second half (the first was a turnover) sums it up: Brown sacked Kellen Mond. Tyrone Truesdell sacked Mond. A&M penalty. A&M penalty. It was the Tigers’ best defensive sequence all day.
Special teams: B — A Christian Tutt 30-yard punt return set up the Tigers’ second touchdown. Meanwhile A&M’s Seth Small missed two long field goals in the first half that killed any momentum A&M looked to have.
Coaching: A - There was no overthinking the play-calling. The Tigers looked in control and comfortable.
Overall: B - Anyone nervous at the half that a prototypical Auburn reversal of fortune was going to happen as A&M adjusted to the Tigers? Us too. Then the Tigers’ defense showed it’s a premier unit in the country this year.
— Montgomery Advertiser
Game summary
No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20
Auburn;14;0;7;7;—;28
Texas A&M;0;3;0;17;—;20
First Quarter
AUB—Schwartz 57 run (Carlson kick), 13:19
AUB—Shenker 6 pass from Gatewood (Carlson kick), :39
Second Quarter
TXAM—FG Small 33, 12:59
Third Quarter
AUB—S.Williams 9 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:05
Fourth Quarter
TXAM—Q.Davis 27 pass from Mond (Small kick), 14:28
AUB—Whitlow 8 run (Carlson kick), 8:27
TXAM—FG Small 23, 5:36
TXAM—A.Smith 15 pass from Mond (Small kick), 2:12
;AUB;TXAM
First downs;17;23
Rushes-yards;42-193;21-56
Passing;106;335
Comp-Att-Int;13-21-0;31-49-0
Return Yards;83;20
Punts-Avg.;8-43.75;6-40.66
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;12-74;8-50
Time of Possession;28:22;31:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Whitlow 18-67, Schwartz 1-57, Nix 12-38, Shivers 6-14, Stove 2-13, Gatewood 1-4, M.Miller 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas A&M, Mond 9-26, Kibodi 6-21, Spiller 6-9, D.Moore 0-0.
PASSING—Auburn, Gatewood 1-1-0-6, Nix 12-20-0-100. Texas A&M, Mond 31-49-0-335.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S.Williams 4-47, Schwartz 2-30, J.Wilson 2-6, Joiner 2-6, Stove 1-17, Shenker 1-6, Shivers 1-(minus 6). Texas A&M, Ausbon 8-111, Q.Davis 5-82, K.Rogers 4-45, Kibodi 4-21, Wydermyer 3-20, Spiller 3-19, Buckley 2-22, A.Smith 1-15, Beal 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Texas A&M, Small 47, Small 52.
