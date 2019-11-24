Three things to talk about after Auburn's win over Samford.
1. No defensive letdown
The overwhelming nature of Auburn's front line is ever evident. Ask every team the Tigers have faced: How hard is it to set or control an edge or dominate the line of scrimmage when facing Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson or Big Kat Bryant?
Samford can attest to the challenging nature of this task.
Entering the contest, the trio combined for 12 sacks, 21 TFLs, and have frustrated countless offenses. They are the elite the defensive line in the country. They are the bar.
And if Nick Coe were getting the snaps like he should, this group would be even scarier.
This group knows its talent and capacity to dominate. Samford's front knew this as well. So what happens as a result? Penalties.
On the first drive alone, there were five penalties called between the two teams. Out of the five four of those were either false starts or offsides calls. As a matter of fact, props to Samford, because of the four it moved early once.
This small sample says a couple things: The Auburn front knew it could jump the snap count and impose its will early on. And two, the Bulldogs offensive lineman knew what was in front of them and were antsy and anxious as a side effect of what was to come.
What was to come, did come, though the penalty markers stopped. Auburn's front decimated Samford and recorded eight tackles for loss by halftime.
--
2. Tigers' offense continues slow starts
Auburn is allergic to starting fast, and the opponent doesn't change that.
The Tigers only put up seven points in the first quarter at home against Samford and tried to use quick-game and manageable throws to set up shots deep for Seth Williams.
Looked a lot like last week, and that didn't necessarily work. Toss in some soggy conditions and there you have it, that's why the Tigers only scored seven points after 15 minutes.
And though the offense exploded in the second quarter and there forward, scoring 24 points in the second quarter, racking up 293 total yards before the half and turning to the run game, Auburn's struggles in the first quarter speaks to a larger narrative.
Auburn hasn't scored more than a touchdown in the first quarter since Oct. 19 in 51-10 win over Arkansas.
Slow starts have hurt Auburn. Not Saturday because it was Samford, but overall it has cost them wins and puts a strain on the defense.
When you look at two of Auburn's three core losses this season (LSU, Georgia), games that were winnable and would have changed the outlook of its season if won, the Tigers scored 13 points total in the first half and three total in the first quarter.
That's unacceptable, it's cost them and it has to change. But maybe it's too late.
--
3. As Whitlow goes, so does Auburn's run game
Early in the second quarter, JaTarvious "Boobee" Witlow reeled off 9-yard run up the gut, followed by a 31-yarder, carrying Samford defenders with him and finishing the run tossing a defender off him with his left hand as he was forced out of bounds.
Another carry and another 3-yards found Whitlow in the end zone with 14:08 before halftime. That was his first score since scoring three touchdowns at Mississippi State in late September.
That was six games ago now, and after Whitlow's injury late in the game against Florida Oct. 5 and his return against LSU, has seen his touches minimized as he was used in a limited capacity though listed healthy.
In his wake, DJ Williams has picked up the slack lately, rushing for 249 yards in Auburn's last three games.
In comparison, Whitlow recorded 32 yards and zero scores, and didn't receive a single carry against Ole Miss. So, seeing the sophomore back return to what he was and seeing the coaching staff's trust in him return should be encouraging for the Auburn faithful.
His resurgence was catalyst in many way for the Auburn run game as a whole ran more as a committee as the game moved forward.
The Auburn backfield had 166 yards rushing at the half and accounted for four touchdowns, and Whitlow had two of the four and nearly 100 yards of all-purpose yards.
He only finished the game with 49 yards rushing and seven total touches — not a lot but still a far cry from weeks prior. He ran the ball with an edge, and the blowout called for the backups to get some touches cutting into his.
Whitlow looked like the back that amassed 544 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns in his first six games.
--
Grades
Rushing offense — A: It was good to see Boobee Whitlow get going again. But the combination of him, D.J. Williams, and Shaun Shivers looked just like Auburn football is intended to be: smash mouth and downhill.
Rushing defense — A: Samford had no chance with Auburn's front. The trio of Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown, and Big Kat Bryant — plus the linebackers and safeties that were flowing downhill behind them — made Saturday a nightmare for the Bulldogs.
Passing offense — B: Still heavy quick game to start (screens, three-step drop, RPOs) to get the game started. The Tigers intended on using this to set up bigger plays downfield, which never came to fruition probably due to the wet conditions.
Passing defense — A: The pressure up front and the weather did not help Samford's passing game at all. The Bulldogs did not eclipse 100 yards passing on the day, and tried to get creative with screens and manageable throws, but it was for naught
Special teams — C: The kicking game continues to be a question mark, but Saturday it wasn't necessarily on Anders Carlson. A breakdown in protection allowed Samford to block a kick in the first quarter. That can't happen.
Coaching — A: Gus Malzahn and his offense staff did a pretty good job changing their game plan as the rain got heavier. The Tigers came out with the same quick game look to set up the deep ball game plan to start the game, but a heavy and slick ball stifled that. The Auburn staff then looked to the run game and things changed drastically and points started lighting the board up.
Overall — B: Still don't know what to make of this Auburn team, especially to start ball. The defense is ridiculously good, but the offense is so ridiculously average that this team reminds you of a cup of lukewarm water. They are a good team on the brink of being great if they could find some balance and start fast.
--
Game Summary
No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0
Samford;0;0;0;0;—;0
Auburn;7;24;7;14;—;52
First Quarter
AUB—Whitlow 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:13
Second Quarter
AUB—Whitlow 3 run (Carlson kick), 14:08
AUB—Joiner 10 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 9:37
AUB—Shivers 4 run (Carlson kick), 7:14
AUB—FG Carlson 29, 1:16
Third Quarter
AUB—D.Williams 2 run (Carlson kick), 12:35
Fourth Quarter
AUB—Farrar 27 pass from Sandberg (Patton kick), 13:32
AUB—Farrar 4 pass from Sandberg (Patton kick), 9:23
———
;SAM;AUB
First downs;11;28
Rushes-yards;30-51;53-293
Passing;63;251
Comp-Att-Int;15-26-2;22-32-0
Return Yards;26;27
Punts-Avg.;6-42.0;3-27.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;9-65
Time of Possession;24:40;35:20
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Samford, Stanton 10-19, D.Walker 3-15, Welch 11-10, Oladokun 1-5, Ware 2-5, Roberts 1-0, Jiles 2-(minus 3). Auburn, Shivers 9-55, Whitlow 7-49, D.Williams 8-42, Martin 8-39, Sandberg 6-31, Sheffield 2-30, Joiner 1-17, M.Miller 5-16, Schwartz 2-14, M.Hill 1-2, Nix 2-1, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—Samford, Ware 1-1-0-(minus 7), Welch 12-23-2-66, Hatcher 2-2-0-4. Auburn, Nix 15-23-0-150, Sandberg 5-7-0-84, Appleton 2-2-0-17.
RECEIVING—Samford, Watson 3-17, R.Adams 3-15, Vice 2-0, Creamer 1-20, Stanton 1-8, King 1-6, Ch.Smith 1-4, Ware 1-2, Fleming 1-(minus 2), Welch 1-(minus 7). Auburn, S.Williams 4-45, Schwartz 4-25, M.Hill 3-25, Whitlow 2-46, Farrar 2-31, Stove 2-12, M.McClain 1-37, Ozmint 1-13, Joiner 1-10, McFadden 1-4, Shivers 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Samford, Fineran 50. Auburn, Carlson 43.
