1. Bo Nix: Midway through the first quarter Bo Nix connected with wideout Anthony Schwartz on a post route. Schwartz was covered heavily but had a step on the Ole Miss defensive back, and Nix delivered a beautiful ball where Schwartz could catch it.
That 50-yard gain was Nix's longest throw of the year (before completing a 78-yard pass to Harold Joiner, the majority of which came on yards after the catch). The rest of the drive didn't result in a score, but it was good to see Nix complete a ball like that. A sign of growth and trust from the coaching staff.
That same drive, Nix threw two more shots down field: one that was dropped by Jay Jay Wilson and another into the end zone that landed just beyond the reach of wide receiver Seth Williams.
Much of the play calling we have seen for the true freshman this season has been right out of the game manager's playbook: manageable passes, dink-and-dunk, heavy reliance on the run game and trusting a strong defense to get a stop.
But you would hope that as Nix matures, especially considering that we are now nine games into the season, the playbook would open for him. This means more vertical shots, more complex route combinations and the expectation that he can get through his progressions smoothly and show off some arm talent.
Let a couple big plays land and, boom, there goes Nix's confidence skyrocketing.
And with the imposing, stingy nature of Auburn's defense already a given, week in and week out, one can only imagine how dangerous the Tigers would become if they had big-play ability on the offensive side of the ball.
2. Maturity would bring security: Staying with Nix, Saturday's win over Ole Miss came with a career highs for the young quarterback — a highs that might be proof of the aforementioned maturity.
For the first time this season and in his career, Nix completed more than, wait for it, 16 completions in a game. In fact, he finished with 30 completions on 44 attempts (another season and career high). This was the most completions and Auburn quarterback has record against Ole Miss since, guess who, his father Patrick Nix.
And the third high, of course, 340 yards passing.
These numbers shows that Nix is beginning to hit his mark (to a certain extent).
Accuracy has been somewhat of a struggle for Nix this year (53.9% entering Saturday) and for his game to go to the next level this has to be addressed. Last week at LSU he only completed 42.9% of his passes on a high of 35 pass attempts.
And without him being able to improve in this department, the opportunity he is being given to go deep will end with nothing less than a whisper. He did look more comfortable Saturday going through his progression and throwing the ball vertically, but there were still a great deal of passes that he either air mailed, threw short or mistimed.
To be an effective deep-ball thrower accuracy must be a part of your game. Nix isn't there yet, but at least he's getting the reps.
3. Anders Carlson's tough night: Entering the Saturday evening matchup with the Rebels, Auburn kicker Anders Carlson was 10-for-12 on field goal attempts in 2019.
Well, he was 0-2 in the first quarter alone Saturday night with misses of 42- and 49-yards. Yes, the kicks were beyond 40 yards, but they were well within his range, and the ball was not on an awkward hash mark angle.
Carlson has been solid this year, especially compared to how he kicked in 2018 (14-for-25), a year of ten missed field goal attempts. A return of that kicker would be the last thing Auburn would want.
So, hope that the return of a bad habit isn't in the works. Maybe, it's just Ole Miss. He missed two beyond 40 yards against them last year.
The kicker Auburn does want is a consistent one that helped them convert an NCAA- record of 304 consecutive made extra points.
An efficient and reliable kicking game makes teams complete and can separate good from elite. Carlson's misses shouldn't be a huge concern, but at the end of the day, in a world that has no remorse for the shortcomings of kickers, he has one job to do: Put it through the uprights.
Carlson finished 2-for-5 kicking field goals Saturday night, and missed a 49-yard field goal with 1:23 to play, giving the Tigers that much more of a scare in a 20-14 win.
Grades
Rushing offense — B: Wasn't super impressive, but wasn't bad at all. A classic rushing night for Auburn, though its finished a little below its average of 225.9 per game.
Rushing defense — B: Facing the slippery John Rhys Plumlee of Ole Miss has provided some challenges for opposing teams. Ask Alabama which gave up 109 yards to the freshman quarterback, the first of a string of three straight 100-yard games for Plumlee against SEC teams. He is the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since Tim Tebow.
Passing offense — A: The majority of this grade comes off the strength of Nix's longs during the contest: 78 and 50 yards. Nix looked more comfortable throwing down field Saturday night and had his best game of the year arguably completing more than 16 passes for the fist time this season.
Passing defense — A: Ole Miss quarterbacks were uncomfortable the majority of the night because of the disruption the Auburn front seven was able to produce. Thus, coverage was easy for the Auburn defensive backs. Ole Miss didn't have time to look down field.
Special teams — F: OK, we understated that the entirety of special teams play doesn't fall completely on the shoulders of the kickers. There are still other components that go into a successful night on special teams. Unfortunately, Anders Carlson's two missed field goals in the first quarter and three overall overshadow that.
Coaching — B: Per usual play calling on the offensive side of the ball was a bore. However, this may be completely results-based as the Auburn staff did get Nix some attempts vertically that were missed. These were shots that would have taken the top off the Ole Miss defense. So, they are trying.
Overall — B: The defense did its job, a norm, and deceptively, the offense did as well. They had 315 yards at the half, just had a tough time putting it in the end zone. So, maybe the idea of Auburn's offense becoming more than it has been is not a dream. (failed to coverage spread)
— Montgomery Advertiser
Game summary
No. 11 Auburn 20, Mississippi 14
Mississippi;0;7;0;7;—;14
Auburn;0;10;10;0;—;20
Second Quarter
AUB—FG Carlson 20, 6:03
AUB—D.Williams 1 run (Carlson kick), 2:34
MIS—Plumlee 4 run (L.Logan kick), :44
Third Quarter
AUB—Nix 1 run (Carlson kick), 10:09
AUB—FG Carlson 38, 4:15
Fourth Quarter
MIS—Conner 1 run (L.Logan kick), 5:45
———
;MIS;AUB
First downs;16;26
Rushes-yards;42-167;46-167
Passing;99;340
Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;30-44-0
Return Yards;123;47
Punts-Avg.;8-40.0;3-19.66
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;2-25;3-44
Time of Possession;23:57;36:03
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mississippi, Plumlee 17-92, Ealy 14-44, Corral 3-20, Conner 6-20, Phillips 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 13). Auburn, D.Williams 24-93, Martin 7-33, Nix 8-20, Shivers 5-14, Schwartz 1-4, Joiner 1-3, Wanogho 0-0.
PASSING—Mississippi, Corral 3-6-0-13, Plumlee 11-21-1-86. Auburn, Nix 30-44-0-340.
RECEIVING—Mississippi, Ealy 4-16, E.Moore 3-14, Conner 2-33, Knight 2-7, Sanders 1-17, Cooley 1-6, J.Jackson 1-6. Auburn, Schwartz 9-89, Se.Williams 6-46, Stove 5-44, D.Williams 3-11, Wilson 2-47, Hastings 2-12, Joiner 1-78, Martin 1-10, M.Hill 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 42, Carlson 49, Carlson 49.
