Coach’s corner
Head coach: Gus Malzahn
Age: 53
Record at school: 53-27
--
Breaking it down
Location: Auburn
Stadlium: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)
All-Time record: 767-441-47
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 2017
Returning starters: 17
--
Four-down territory
1. Who’s the quarterback?: Coach Gus Malzahn finally named a starting quarterback and it was true freshman Bo Nix. Malzahn said he liked the way both of them had competed in camp, but ultimately awarded the job to Nix, son of Auburn legacy Patrick Nix.
2. Defense could be best in Malzahn era: Auburn’s coach made no bones about it that this defense has a chance to be one of the best in the nation. Given one of the toughest schedules in the country and an unproven quarterback, Auburn will rely on a defense that features a stellar line and secondary. Although the Tigers are replacing four linebackers, Malzahn is confident in the players who are about to step into those positions. “We really don’t think we’ll miss a beat at the linebacker position,” Malzahn said at SEC Media Days.
3. About the schedule: Brutal is about the only way to describe it, starting with the opener against Oregon in Dallas. There just aren’t many breathers, including road games at Texas A&M, Florida and LSU. Home games against Georgia and Alabama also loom at the back end of the schedule. The Tigers could be really good this season and still lose three or four games. There isn’t much room for error.
4. New play-caller: Malzahn tried to be a head coach and step back from calling plays, but that comes to an end this season. Yes, Malzahn is still the head coach, but after a mediocre season offensively in 2018, Malzahn returns to his comfort zone this season and will call the plays. In essence, if the offense returns to its explosive ways, Malzahn can take the credit. If it stalls, he’ll get the blame. He’ll be the only fall guy if Auburn can’t produce big results.
--
Extra Point
Auburn is looking to get back to playing fast this season, something the Tigers never could do consistently in 2018, in part due to an inconsistent run game. Now that Malzahn is calling plays again, expect Auburn to play at a frenetic pace if the quarterback play is good. “Our philosophy is to run the football and throw it deep, and whatever the defense gives us, that’s what we should be able to do. We’re getting back to playing really fast,” Malzahn said.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Aug. 31 vs. Oregon. A win here sets Auburn up to be 3-0 heading into its SEC opener at Texas A&M and would surely be a statement victory. Oregon is a team that could win the Pac-12
Jeer: Sept. 21 at Texas A&M. First true road game in a tough, hostile environment. Tigers need to get off to a good start in conference play, but Jimbo Fisher could ambush the Tigers here.
--
Crystal ball
9-3. This would be an acceptable outcome given the severity of the schedule. It’s also difficult to see how Auburn can milk more than 10 wins this season.
--
Did you know?
Four of the coaches on Malzahn’s staff are former Auburn players – Rodney Garner, Kodi Burns, Travis Williams and Carnell Williams.
--
Quotebook
“As a team, I think it is important for us to get off to a good start to the year. That sets the tone for the year. Nobody wants to go out there and be 0-1.”
— Derrick Brown
--
2018 results
Auburn 21, Washington 16
Auburn 63, Alabama State 9
LSU 22, Auburn 21
Auburn 34, Arkansas 3
Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13
Mississippi State 23, Auburn 9
Tennessee 30, Auburn 24
Auburn 31, Ole Miss 16
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24
Georgia 27, Auburn 10
Auburn 53, Liberty 0
Alabama 52, Auburn 21
Auburn 63, Purdue 14
--
2019 schedule
Aug 31 vs. Oregon (Dallas)
Sept. 7 Tulane
Sept 14 Kent State
Sept. 21 at Texas A&M
Sept 28 Mississippi State
Oct. 5 at Florida
Oct. 19 at Arkansas
Oct. 26 at LSU
Nov. 2 Ole Miss
Nov. 16 at Georgia
Nov. 23 Samford
Nov. 30 Alabama
— Gregg Dewalt
