AUBURN — The fourth quarter Auburn played against Georgia this past Saturday gave coach Gus Malzahn hope that this offense, his offense, can still be successful against the nation’s best defenses.
The Tigers put the ball in Bo Nix’s hands, and the true freshman quarterback almost led his team all the way back from a 21-0 deficit. An offense that was stalled through the first three quarters reeled off back-to-back-to-back drives of 75 yards on 12 plays, 57 yards on five plays and 38 yards on 10 plays.
The first two resulted in touchdowns. Malzahn believes the third would have had one more thing broken Auburn’s way, whether it was the review of Seth Williams’ catch down the left sideline or Nix’s misfire on a throw toward a wide-open Harold Joiner on the other side of the field two plays later.
Nix completed 13 of 17 passes for 123 yards and a score on those three drives. Ten run plays gained 35 yards, and while 3.5 yards per carry doesn’t seem great on the surface, it is pretty good against a Georgia defense that entered ranked seventh nationally holding teams to just 2.8.
“If you get those quick completions, you can get into that offense and start getting into your groove,” right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “That tires a defense down, they don’t have time to make their calls, don’t necessarily to have time to substitute their packages. … I would say when we’re probably at our best, is when we play fast and efficient and we’re keeping their guys on the field.”
So, why didn’t Auburn play that way the entire game? That’s the type of offense Nix ran as a five-star senior at Pinson Valley High, when he threw for 3,807 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to a Class 6A state championship and Alabama Mr. Football Honors. Malzahn literally wrote the book on the hurry-up, no-huddle offense.
There are a couple of answers to that question. One is that you have to consider both sides of the ball — Georgia's second-ranked scoring defense stymied Auburn through the first three quarters mostly playing man-to-man, but up 21 points in the fourth, started playing a little more zone in order to keep the ball in front of them.
"We were ‘bend-but-don’t-break.’ They hit some plays. They went tempo. I thought Bo got a little more confident," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We had a couple of busts and when you combine those things, guys get hot."
Another is that these days, Malzahn doesn’t believe it’s feasible to play at that pace for an entire game against SEC defenses. He wrote his book when he was the head coach at Shiloh Christian High in Arkansas in the late 1990s. Rule changes made within the past few years force offenses to stop and give defenses a chance to substitute any time they do.
But perhaps the biggest is that getting into pace requires a play to spark it. The offense isn’t going to hurry up to the line of scrimmage and call another play after a 1- or 2-yard run on first down.
“The bottom line is you get that first first down. It’s as simple as that,” Malzahn said. “You get the first first down and you get the momentum and we get to playing fast, that’s traditionally when we’re at our best.”
Throughout the season the Tigers have had trouble getting that initial first down. They’ve gone three-and-out 38 times in 10 games. That’s two more than Arkansas and three more than in 13 games last year, according to SEC StatCat.
Eighteen of those three-and-outs, or nearly half, came during the team’s three losses to Florida (six), LSU (seven) and Georgia (five). As a comparison, those three teams have gone three-and-out 24, 20 and 22 times this year, respectively.
On drives where Auburn has gotten at least one first down, it has gone on to score 56.7% of the time (in the three losses: 36%). It has scored on 35 of 40 trips inside the red zone (85.7%) with 27 of those 35 scores being touchdowns. Those 40 red zone trips rank fifth in the SEC and 55th nationally.
Being more successful on offense comes down to more than just being more successful on first down. Whitlow was stuffed for a 13-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 carry that halted a drive that could have ended in points early in the second quarter, and a screen to Seth Williams was blown up for a loss of 2 yards on third-and-4 that forced a punt from plus territory in the third. If Nix had hit an open Joiner in the flat on fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter, the entire outcome of the game might have changed.
Auburn has crossed midfield 24 times over the past three games and scored on only eight of those drives.
But what did unfold in that fourth quarter against Georgia — getting into pace, moving the ball down the field and scoring two touchdowns in barely more than three minutes of game time — does offer at least some promise, even if it has taken until the latter half of November to find it.
“That gives you something to build upon,” Malzahn said. “We’ve got to put more points on the board. I’m encouraged that we’re going to do that moving forward. We’ve been close, and we’ve just got to do it.”
