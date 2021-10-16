Auburn vs Arkansas

Demetris Robertson caught two passes for 81 yards Saturday, including a 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter. [TODD VAN EMST/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

 Todd Van Emst

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Perhaps no game this season featured as many rapid ups and downs for Auburn football, but credit to coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers: They came away Saturday with their second SEC road win in as many tries, a 38-23 triumph at Arkansas.

