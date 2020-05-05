Those Zoom meetings start with laughter and fun with Jordyn Peters and his fellow Auburn defensive backs catching up on each other’s lives.
Unable to walk around campus, unable to be in the same room, they make the jokes that all teammates do and build the bonds that will carry them through a season.
But Peters, a defensive back from Muscle Shoals, noticed some changes during a recent session.
While none of those teammates are growing shaggy beards during their pandemic quarantine, some have definitely been groomed.
Anyone else up for a haircut?
“A couple of guys had some cuts, but nobody has a beard that long,” Peters said.
He pondered the possibility of starting a little contest and seeing who can grow the best. (New assistant coach Al Pogue, he said, won’t be eligible because “he has the longest beard in the defensive room already.”)
“I need to tell the guys about that,” Peters said of a potential hair-raising competition. “Get a raffle going.”
Otherwise, Peters is continuing his academic prowess via online classes — he’s a three-time SEC all-academic roll pick — and eagerly awaiting the season.
“It took a different type of focus doing (class) from home,” Peters said of his six-course spring load, two of which were online from the semester’s start.
“You have a scenery change and more distractions.”
He’s also had chores, from helping his mom in the yard whether mulching shrubs or cutting grass or helping her with some indoor painting. They also recently installed a hardwood floor.
“There’s also a backyard pool, so we’re working on it to get ready for the summer,” Peters said.
The pool was to be the focal point last weekend for a pandemic holiday. Peters was to be the toast of the town for his 21st birthday.
“We’ll have some family and close friends over,” he said beforehand. “We’ll swim a little bit. Not much to do.”
Peters, who will be a senior this season, said he’s ready to get back on the field and, he hopes, repeat some of the pain.
He blocked three punts as a sophomore, an activity that indeed does hurt.
“It tears your arms up,” Peters said. “If you get hit on the forearm, that’s the worst. It’s like you got paddled on your arm, but it’s a good pain.”
The first block was against Alabama State, the second two games later against Arkansas and the third late in the season vs. Liberty.
“I blocked some in high school and, after that first one, I thought it wasn’t much different,” Peters said. “It took off from there. The team, as a whole, we started taking special teams more serious after that.”
Alas, he had none last year as a junior.
“I think teams did their homework,” Peters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.