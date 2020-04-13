North Alabama’s men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from a junior college player Sunday when Jonathan Breeland Jr. announced he would play for the Lions.
Breeland announced on Twitter that he was committed to the Lions Sunday afternooon. He is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Columbia, South Carolina, who played as a freshman last season at Neosho County (Kansas) Community College.
Breeland averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Panthers in 21 games.
The Lions signed Will Soucie, a 6-5 shooting guard from New Jersey in the early period in November.
Recently, Deshler post Sawyer Wright announced he would attend UNA as a preferred walk-on. Coach Tony Pujol and his staff are looking fill three spots on the roster. The team’s leading scorer, Christian Agnew, transferred to UTEP recently, while Holden Redparth and Logan Windeler are in the transfer portal. Cam Diggs, a senior post, has completed his eligibility.
Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.