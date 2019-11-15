When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/Radio: CBS/FM-97.9
The line: Georgia by 3
Four-down territory
1. Spoiler role: With three games remaining in the regular season, Auburn has been relegated to the role of spoiler. Beginning with Georgia, the Tigers have the opportunity to keep the Bulldogs and Alabama out of the College Football Playoff if they can pull off wins. Wins in those two games also would position Auburn for a New Year’s Six bowl game. When the regular season is over, Auburn will have faced perhaps the toughest schedule in the nation, and wins over Georgia and Alabama certainly would cement the Tigers as the best two-loss team in the country.
2. Offensive woes against top teams: In games against Oregon, LSU and Florida, Auburn has struggled to score points. The Tigers averaged only 20 points per game in those three, going 1-2. Gus Malzahn’s team also only scored 20 points in its last outing, a 20-14 win over Ole Miss. It will be tough to sweep Georgia and Alabama if it can’t up that average. The Tigers have had two weeks to fine-tune the offense, so we’ll see what happens the rest of the way.
3. Georgia has best defense Tigers have faced: The Bulldogs lead the SEC in scoring defense (10.1 ppg) and total defense (260.3 ypg). They have only allowed 10 touchdowns in nine games. They have three shutouts and no team has scored more than 17 points in a game against them. Auburn likes to run the ball, but Georgia has yet to allow a rushing touchdown. That creates a fascinating matchup for this game.
4. Gus Malzahn dispels Arkansas rumors: With Chad Morris out at Arkansas, the Auburn head coach who has ties to that state has been mentioned in possible successors. If Auburn finishes 8-4, those rumors are likely to increase. But for now, Malzahn isists there are good things on the horizon for him and the Tigers.
Key matchup
Bo Nix vs. Georgia defense
Nix has had mixed results so far in his freshman season as quarterback of the Tigers. He’s been good — two key completions in the comeback win over Oregon and 340 passing yards against Ole Miss — and he’s been bad — six interceptions and a 56 percent completion rate. Against that tough Georgia defense, Nix will have to have one of his best games for the Tigers to win.
Player of the week
Derrick Brown, DL
Auburn’s potential first-round NFL draft pick has had a stellar season with three SEC Defensive Player of the Week awards. He’ll play a major role this week in harassing Georgia QB Jake Fromm and keeping star running back D’Andre Swift in check. Swift torched Auburn for 186 yards in last year’s 27-10 Georgia win.
By the numbers
19 of 22: Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s season numbers on field goals. His 9.9 points per game leads the SEC.
74.6/219.3: Average number of yards Georgia allows on the ground and the average number of yards Auburn runs for per game.
23: Number of rushing TDs by Auburn this season, which is tied for 18th nationally. Last season, Auburn rushed for 25 touchdowns.
Prediction
Auburn 17, Georgia 14
Don’t expect this to be a shootout along the lines of Alabama-LSU from a week ago, In fact, don’t expect the over total to reach the 41 points Alabama scored last week in its loss to LSU. This game will be a throwback game to when teams relied on running the ball and stopping the run to win games. Don’t be surprised if playing at home spurs Auburn to the mild upset victory.
— Gregg Dewalt
