When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/Radio: ESPN/FM-97.9
The line: Auburn by 18.5
--
Four-down territory
1. Readjusting goals: The Tigers messed up another chance to make a national statement on the road when they lost to LSU 23-20 last week. Just like at Floirida, the Tigers had a chance to win late in the game but offensive problems plagued them once again. The new goal for Gus Malzahn’s team is to finish strong and try to get into a New Year’s Six bowl game, but that likely means winning out.
2. Home sweet home: If there is an upside the rest of the way, it’s that Auburn doesn’t have to go on the road any more this season. After not playing a home game since Sept. 28, Auburn won’t venture away from Jordan-Hare Stadium until its bowl game. That means their two toughest remaining games and their chance of spoiling the season for Georgia and Alabama both will come in front of their own fans. That’s a plus.
3. Stopping the run: Auburn’s run defense will get a severe test from Ole Miss this week. The Tigers allowed 187 rushing yards to LSU, and Ole Miss has rushed for 200-plus yards in four straight games. Even though LSU had a good day running against Auburn, the Tigers have allowed only 105 yards per game on the ground. If the Tigers can hold Ole Miss to that average this week, it will result in an easy win.
4. No more Joey Gatewood: Auburn’s backup quarterback to Bo Nix, who battled for the starting position late into camp left the team earlier this week and intends to enter the transfer portal. His departure means the Tigers are left with redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg as No. 2 on the depth chart, followed by freshman Trey Lindsey and senior Wil Appleton. Sandberg arrived at Auburn last season after playing minor league baseball for six years. Sandberg has barely played, so it’s important for the Tigers to keep Nix healthy the rest of the way.
--
Key matchup
Ole Miss run game vs. Auburn defense
Ole Miss wants to run the ball. Auburn wants to limit the run game. If Ole Miss can successfully ruin the ball, it can shorten the game and spring the upset. If the Tigers force Ole Miss into having to pass, it’s a win for the defense.
--
Player of the week
D.J. Williams, RB
Williams had a breakout game against LSU with 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He’s shaping up to be a nice compliment to JaTarvious Whitlow in the running game. Whitlow is on the mend from a knee injury and saw limited action against LSU. Expect him to see more action this week, but not a heavy dose, so expect Williams to get more carries again.
--
By the numbers
45: Average number of points per game Auburn has scored in its three home games this season.
45: Total number of points Auburn has allowed in those three games – all wins – at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
16/9: Ole Miss’ ratio of TD rushing touchdowns to passing TDs this season.
--
Prediction
Auburn 35, Ole Miss 14
An early lead would be beneficial for the Tigers. It would force Ole Miss to have to throw, something it doesn’t do all that well. It also would afford Gus Malzahn to get new backup quarterback Cord Sandberg some meaningful snaps. Look for both things to happen.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.