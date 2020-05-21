AUBURN — Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized, according to an email sent to members of the Toccoa United Methodist Church in Toccoa, Georgia.
"Please join us in praying for and lifting up (Jayne) Snell's brother, Pat Dye," the email read. "Pat recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been hospitalized with ongoing kidney problems.
"Jayne says he is very weak, and is experiencing loss of appetite and confusion."
Dye, 80, led Auburn to a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons, including nine straight with winning records. The team won four SEC championships, and Dye was named SEC coach of the year three times.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was named in his honor that same year.
"Pat is loved by many people far and wide and there is no better reminder of this than constant prayer for him and his family," the email from Toccoa United Methodist Church concluded.
Auburn's Sheffield arrested twice in Ga.
Auburn football player Jashawn Sheffield has been suspended indefinitely following a pair of arrests in Georgia, a team spokesman confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Sheffield, a native of Brunswick, Georgia, was arrested for disorderly conduct on May 9 then again for a "DUI Less Safe" on May 16 in Bulloch County. He spent two days in jail after each arrest, getting released on a $1,576 bond after the second.
In Georgia, a "DUI Less Safe" can be charged if a law enforcement officer believes a driver is less safe behind the wheel because of alcohol consumption, even if that person is under a specific blood-alcohol content.
Sheffield appeared in one game last year, as a receiver, and was expected to get a look at defensive back this season.
