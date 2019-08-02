AUBURN — Returning players provide the foundation for what a team is capable of in any given season, but no championship contender is complete without the help of a few key players either new to the program or truly contributing for the first time.
The three best Auburn teams of the Gus Malzahn era as offensive coordinator and head coach (2010, 2013 and 2017) have had them — specifically quarterbacks Cam Newton, Nick Marshall and Jarrett Stidham, but players such as running back Michael Dyer (2010), edge rusher Carl Lawson (2013) and cornerback Jamel Dean (2017) also played a role in the success those teams had.
Aside from quarterback, there are several candidates who could burst onto the scene and be difference-makers this season. You won’t see players on this list such as running back Shaun Shivers or defensive back Christian Tutt — two sophomores who made an impact as freshmen and are in line for bigger roles this season — but rather players who have not yet made their mark on the field for the Tigers:
5. CB Roger McCreary
Auburn returns four of five starters in the secondary, but the one starter it lost was top cornerback Jamel Dean. Junior Noah Igbinoghene has taken over Dean’s spot, and senior Javaris Davis is expected to start opposite him, but the Tigers need more rotational depth at that spot with Tutt expected to play mostly nickel in his sophomore season. Enter McCreary, a former three-star recruit out of Mobile who saw limited action as a freshman last season (five tackles in seven games) but impressed during bowl practices and in the spring.
4. RB Harold Joiner
Auburn’s projection for Joiner has evolved from Charles Clay (hybrid H-back/tight end) to freshman-year Kerryon Johnson (running back who can play some slot receiver), but that hasn’t seemed to dampen Malzahn’s excitement about the versatility the 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt freshman could provide the Tigers this season and beyond. Joiner has plenty of other running backs ahead of him on the depth chart to contend with, but he showed flashes of what he could be capable of in a dual role on A-Day, rushing six times for 21 yards and catching three passes for 28 more.
3. WR Matthew Hill
Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz shined as true freshmen last season, but it was actually Hill who was Auburn’s highest-rated wide receiver signee in the Class of 2018. The four-star prospect out of Snellville, Georgia, appeared in only four games during a redshirt season, but he shined on A-Day with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Eli Stove is probably the favorite to take over the flanker role vacated by graduated senior Ryan Davis now that he’s healthy again, but Hill has shown enough athleticism and playmaking ability to receive some opportunities at that spot, as well.
2. LB Owen Pappoe
The fact that Auburn lost its top three linebackers in Deshaun Davis, Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson and has absolutely no fear of a drop-off at the position shows the faith the coaching staff has in the young players set to replace them. The experience K.J. Britt, Chandler Wooten and Zakoby McClain have playing as reserves the past two seasons is part of that, but so too is the potential of Pappoe, a 6-foot-1, 219-pound five-star true freshman who was ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the Class of 2019 after he totaled 121 tackles and 14 tackles for loss as a senior at Grayson High in Lawrenceville, Georgia, last year.
1. DT Daquan Newkirk
Auburn has three candidates to take over for departed four-year starter Dontavius Russell at defensive tackle next to Derrick Brown, but hearing defensive line coach Rodney Garner talk about them, it sounds like Newkirk clearly stands out compared to junior Tyrone Truesdell and sophomore Coynis Miller Jr. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound JUCO product recorded 48 tackles and nine tackles for loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College two years ago and is so strong that he bench presses more than Brown.
Injuries limited him last season, as he recorded only seven tackles in eight games after missing the spring with a torn Achilles. He missed this past spring with a similar injury and may not be fully healthy at the start of fall camp. If he can get healthy, though, he could make Auburn’s good defensive line even more of a problem for opposing offenses.
