AUBURN — Not every team can say it has a chance to compete for a conference championship. Gus Malzahn believes Auburn is one of the few that can.
The biggest thing standing in its way as they prepare to begin fall camp Friday the schedule — there are very few teams who will be tested as much and as frequently as Auburn.
Six teams on the slate rank amont the top-11 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, which measures team strength.
"Our schedule once again is one of the toughest in college football," Malzahn said. "It's not a shock to our system. I really believe we're used to it. We're really looking at it as a great opportunity for us. Really that's our approach."
Here’s a closer look at each of the 12 regular-season games Auburn will play in 2019, ranked in order of importance:
--
12. Nov. 23 vs. Samford
This marks the sixth consecutive season that both Auburn and Alabama have scheduled a home nonconference game the week before the Iron Bowl. The Tigers have averaged 47.4 points per game and a 36.4-point margin of victory in those games. Samford, which is coming off a 6-5 season playing in the FCS Southern Conference, is 0-27-1 all-time in the series.
--
11. Sept. 14 vs. Kent State
The Golden Flashes are coming off a 2-10 season during which they lost by 21 points to an Ole Miss team the Tigers defeated by 15. The most interesting storyline in this game will be Woody Barrett’s return to Jordan-Hare Stadium — the former four-star Auburn signee out of Winter Garden, Florida, who transferred following the spring of 2017 completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,339 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed 163 times for 503 yards and seven more scores in his first season at Kent State last year.
--
10. Sept. 7 vs. Tulane
This is the most important of Auburn’s three non-Power 5 nonconference games for two reasons. One, the Green Wave is the best of the three teams, coming off a 7-6 season playing in the American Athletic Conference last year. Two, it’s the first game the Tigers will play after a high-profile Aug. 31 opener against Oregon. Expect Auburn to use it to try to answer any questions or work out any kinks in an offense that will be starting a freshman quarterback (and expect both Gatewood and Nix to play no matter what happens Week 1).
--
9. Oct. 19 at Arkansas
The Razorbacks were picked to finish last in the SEC West for a second straight season as they continue their rebuild under second-year coach Chad Morris, a longtime friend of Malzahn from their days coaching in the high school ranks.
--
8. Nov. 2 vs. Ole Miss
The Rebels have moved the ball more consistently than most on Kevin Steele’s defense, averaging 526 yards per game over the past three seasons. They have also struggled to stop Auburn’s offense, though, surrendering 38.3 points per game and losing all three during that stretch.
--
7. Sept. 28 vs. Mississippi State
Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald battered Auburn’s defense for 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 23-9 win last season, but the good news for the Tigers is that he’s gone. The Bulldogs still haven’t settled on his replacement (it’ll be either junior Keytaon Thompson or transfer Tommy Stevens), and they lost 49-10 the last time they visited Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017.
--
6. Aug. 31 vs. Oregon (Arlington, Texas)
It’s tempting to put this game higher on the list, because it is a high-profile season-opening game against a probable top-15 opponent in a rematch of the 2010 BCS National Championship game. But the reality is that this a nonconference game — Auburn lost to Clemson two seasons ago and still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff because of what it did in SEC play. A win over the Ducks would give the Tigers a ton of confidence.
--
5. Oct. 5 at Florida
A rivalry game that hasn’t been played in so long that few players understand that Auburn and Florida were, in fact, once rivals. The two teams have played just once since 2007 (a 17-6 Auburn win in 2011) and aren’t scheduled to play again until 2024.
--
4. Sept. 21 at Texas A&M
Auburn’s SEC opener could set the tone for the rest of the team’s conference games. The Tigers are 3-0 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, since Texas A&M joined the league in 2012, but Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies on the rise.
--
3. Oct. 26 at LSU
This might not be the most important game on Auburn’s schedule every year, but the fact that this year’s meeting is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, might make it the hardest — Auburn has lost nine consecutive games at Tiger Stadium, with its last win coming way back in 1999.
--
2. Nov. 16 vs. Georgia
Auburn has gone almost as long without winning a game in Athens, Georgia (2005), so it's a good thing that this one is at home, where the Tigers blew out the Bulldogs 40-17 two seasons ago to help propel them to an SEC West title. Malzahn is just 4-9 against Auburn’s two biggest rivals since becoming head coach, with all four of those wins coming in two seasons (2013 and 2017.
--
1. Nov. 30 vs. Alabama
It would be difficult to make a case for any other game being the most important on Auburn’s schedule, and not just because the Iron Bowl is a historic, cross-state rivalry that stays on the minds of fans 365 days a year. Alabama is the defending SEC champion and the favorite to win the conference again. Auburn lost to Alabama 52-21 in Tuscaloosa last season, but this year’s game will be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 26-14 two years ago to win the SEC West.
