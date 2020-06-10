AUBURN — Butch Thompson has been a college baseball coach for 28 years. He’s been in the SEC for the last 19 of those, and at the head of Auburn’s program for the last five.
But he has never seen a pro draft quite like the one that will begin Wednesday, 90 days after the sudden end of the 2020 season after only 18 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be only five rounds, down from the usual 40. Undrafted free agent signing bonuses will be capped at $20,000 per player.
“I’ve probably only talked to half of the Major League Baseball clubs represented, so half of them I have no idea what they’re thinking, and the other half that I did communicate with confused me even more, because everybody had a different draft strategy or alignment with what they thought about our student athletes,” Thompson said Monday.
“It’s been unique.”
But there are two things Auburn’s head coach does firmly believe going into Wednesday’s first round (rounds 2-5 will be Thursday). One is that the majority of players who are drafted will sign. Most of the customary haggling over money takes place in the middle rounds, assistant Karl Nonemaker said, and those won’t exist this year.
The other is that the Tigers are going to have at least one player selected for the 46th consecutive year dating back to 1975. The top candidates: pitchers Tanner Burns, Bailey Horn and Cody Greenhill, and outfielder Steven Williams.
The one name certain to be called appears to be that of Burns. Most project that the junior right-hander will be a first-round pick, which would make him the sixth in Auburn baseball history and second of the Thompson era, joining Casey Mize (2018). Auburn has had three others, including Anfernee Grier in 2016, who went in supplemental first rounds, which are separate from the first round.
The 6-foot Decatur native went 14-9 with a 2.86 ERA in 37 appearances over three seasons at Auburn (he missed time last season due to shoulder fatigue). He struck out 210 over 188 2/3 innings. He throws a mid-90s fastball that tops out at 97 mph, a change-up and a curveball, all with solid command.
“Whoever drafts him is going to be getting a stud,” said Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson, a former 35th-round draft pick who became a star in the big leagues. “He’s so strong in so many areas. Such a hard worker. He’s a sponge. He wants to always soak up knowledge of the game and pick your brain. You know, he talked to me earlier in the spring about what he needed to do to have a long career in the big leagues. And it wasn’t to get to the big leagues, it was, ‘How do I pitch 10, 15, 17 years?’ That’s where his mind is.”
Thompson is also monitoring four or five of Auburn’s high school signees who could get drafted — led by infielders Cole Foster (Plano, Texas) and Werner Blakely (Detroit) — as well as seniors such as catcher Matt Scheffler and infielders Rankin Woley and Conor Davis who have the option to return to school but could decide to sign as undrafted free agents.
“I usually break out in hives on draft week because, when we recruit these guys and bring them to school, we share in that vision and that dream of helping them to reach the level of being drafted,” Thompson said. “But, at the same time, you get so close to these guys and their family … that you never want to see them go.”
