Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jeremy Pruitt
Age: 45
Record at school: 5-7
Breaking it down:
Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
Stadlium: Neyland Stadium (102,445)
All-Time record: 838-390-53
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 1998
Returning starters: 18
Four-down territory
1. Jeremy Pruitt’s second year: Pruitt, the former Alabama assistant coach, had a mixed bag in his first season coaching the Vols. The highlights were SEC wins over Auburn and Kentucky. The lows included blowout losses by conference elite powers Alabama, Georgia and Florida and another loss to Vanderbilt. The team’s fan base will expect improvement in Pruitt’s second season.
2. Staff changes: Pruitt has three new staff members, including offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Former Vols standout Tee Martin has also joined the staff.
3. Offensive boost: Chaney and Martin were brought in to revamp an offense that scored 17 points or less in five games and, except for a 59-point outburst against ETSU, topped out at 30 points in an upset win over Auburn. Chaney’s addition should help returning starting QB Jarrett Guarantano, an efficient passer who threw only three interceptions last season. “Jim’s a guy who that figures out who his best players are and finds a way to get him the ball,” Pruitt said of Chaney.
4. Defense needs help: By pairing Ansley along with holdover defensive coordinator Chris Rumph, Pruitt is confident the Vols can improve on last season’s woes on that side of the ball. In six losses, Tennessee allowed 38 or more points. “He’s a guy that if I start a sentence, he can finish it,” Pruitt said Ansley. “He’s one of the very bright minds in college football.”
Extra Point
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano set a Tennessee record by throwing 166 consecutive passes without an interception. That broke the previous mark set by Casey Clausen of 143 in 2003.
Upset special
Cheer: Oct. 26 vs. South Carolina. The Gamecocks are a darkhorse pick to win the East, but must visit Tennessee in the sixth game of a seven-game SEC stretch. With South Carolina coming off back-to-back games against Georgia and Florida, Tennessee is in a good spot to beat Will Muschamp’s team.
Jeer: Oct. 19 at Alabama: Alabama currently owns a 12-game winning streak over the Vols dating back to 2007. Tennessee’s last win was 16-13 in 2006. With Alabama expected to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 to open the season, don’t expect an upset when Tennessee visits the Crimson Tide this season.
Crystal ball
7-5: Tennessee will be better in Pruitt’s second season and likely will become bowl eligible. To reach that goal, the Vols have to win their four non-conference home games and win three SEC games. There’s little room for error, but Tennessee should be improved and take a step toward restoring the program’s pride.
Did you know?
Linebacker Daniel Bituli speaks three different languages — English, French and the dialect from his village in the Congo. “I told him, ‘Daniel, I only need you to speak one language, and that’s our football language.’” coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Quotebook
“The first reason is because I wanted to come back and get my degree and make sure I graduate and do those things to help myself be successful off the field. I wanted another shot to play football in college with my teammates again, just to play at the University of Tennessee and get that one last experience.”
Senior linebacker Darrell Taylor
2018 results
5-7 overall, 2-6 SEC
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
Florida 47, Tennessee 21
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Tennessee 30, Auburn 24
Alabama 58, Tennessee 21
South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24
Tennessee 14, Charlotte 3
Tennessee 24, Kentucky 7
Missouri 50, Tennessee 17
Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Georgia State
Sept. 7 BYU
Sept. 14 Chattanooga
Sept 21 at Florida
Oct. 5 Georgia
Oct 12 Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Alabama
Oct. 26 South Carolina
Nov. 2 UAB
Nov. 9 at Kentucky
Nov. 23 at Missouri
Nov. 30 Vanderbilt
— Gregg Dewalt
