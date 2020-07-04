It seemed unlikely that Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer would be teammates again when they walked off the court in Minneapolis a little more than a year ago after a last-second loss to Virginia in the Final Four.
Brown received an opportunity with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League. Spencer went to play professionally in Argentina. Their careers took them to the opposite ends of two different continents.
Spencer, though, believed that anything was still possible.
Because LaRon Smith, who played with him and Brown at Auburn during the 2016-17 season, ended up on the same Atenas team in Argentina. And before Smith teamed up with Spencer again, he teamed up with Desean Murray — a starter on the Tigers’ 2017-18 team — during last year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.
Spencer was right to think that way. Because this week, in Columbus, Ohio, the former Auburn Tigers were teammates once again.
“It’s a home feeling for me. And I know it’s a home feeling for Bryce and Desean as well, just to have the colors on us, like it’s back home, like it’s back playing for Auburn almost,” Spencer said Thursday. “It feels good to have that Auburn flavor to us again.”
There is plenty of that. The team Smith and Murray played for last summer was called Tampa 20/20. They’re playing for the same team this week, only this time around, it’s called War Tampa — a nod to both the four Auburn alums on the roster and the incredible amount of support Tigers fans have given the team since it added Brown and Spencer in May.
"I know the Auburn family will be proud and can’t wait to see us," Brown said.
War Tampa, the No. 17-seed in the single-elimination tournament, will play its first game Saturday against No. 16-seed House of ‘Paign (7 p.m., ESPN). If it wins, it will take on top seed and defending champion Carmen’s Crew on Wednesday (3 p.m., ESPN).
It might not have made the tournament had it not been for that support from Auburn fans. This year’s TBT field was cut from the usual 64 teams to 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it quickly became clear that there would be no keeping War Tampa out, even though the formerly named Tampa 20/20 team has won only one game in two years. The TBT has a mechanism where people can sign up to be fans of certain teams, and War Tampa has many more (1,556 as of Thursday afternoon) than any other team. Carmen’s Crew (1,135) is the only other team with more than 800.
The team that wins a tournament earns $1 million, split among the players, coach, general manager and fans. Each player receives at least $100,000, and the fans split $50,000 — that means about $32 each if War Tampa wins.
“They’ve embraced us,” general manager Matt Moschella said. “The plan was for me to just change the colors to orange and blue, but then TBT said ‘Let’s think of a possible name switch,’ and we came up with War Tampa for a salute to all the fans that have honestly helped us get in this tournament, because without these Auburn fans doing their thing, we probably wouldn’t have gotten in.”
It will be an event unlike any of the players have experienced. Where the NBA says it has created a bubble in Orlando, Florida, to restart its season, TBT has actually created one — the tournament will be “fully quarantined,” with players and coaches not allowed to leave the hotel after they’ve arrived for any reason other to play games (with no fans in attendance) in Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.
It will all be worth it, though, if it means those teams getting to play basketball and fans getting to watch it on TV. TBT starts on a holiday weekend during which zero major American team sports leagues have resumed competition and will be broadcast on ESPN throughout, meaning there should be plenty of eyes on it.
It’s a chance for players, nearly all of whom play below the NBA level, to showcase themselves to any professional scouts who might be watching. Brown said his agent told him to be at the ready in case any of the NBA’s 22 remaining teams need an extra body on their expanded roster and want to work him out. But there is obviously a desire to win, too.
War Tampa believes it can.
“I don’t think anybody is going to be able to score as much points as we can. I just think practicing for a couple days and locking in on the defensive side is key, because if everybody is on the same page, I don’t see us losing a game, to be honest,” coach John Bianchi said. “We have all the pieces a team needs to make that run.”
And that might only be the beginning for this Auburn-themed team. Both House of ‘Paign (Illinois) and Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) are alumni teams.
Maybe War Tampa will be the spark for an Auburn alumni team and give players like Brown, Spencer, Murray, Smith and others more chances to team up beyond their college days.
“That would be a big move for Auburn,” Spencer said. “That would be just another thing to make Auburn more popular.”
