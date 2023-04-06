MONTGOMERY — Deshler senior Chloe Siegel sized up the seventh-grader standing next to her and made a bold prediction about Mars Hill’s Belle Hill.
The newly named Class 4A player of the year didn’t take long to measure what she thinks about Hill’s player of the year future.
Hill, the newly named Class 2A player of the year, will need more space in her trophy case.
“Seventh grade, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th,” Siegel said, leaving out the last obvious number.
“Six. She’s going for six. She’s going to win six,” Siegel said. “Nobody be surprised. You heard it here first.”
The two, long friends over the summer AAU circuit despite their age difference, were all hugs and congratulations after winning major Alabama Sports Writers Association awards.
They posed for selfies — for each of their phones, of course.
They talked about the future with Siegel set to play at North Alabama next year and Hill back for Year 2 — of six — at Mars Hill.
“Hopefully, we can win more state championships the next few years,” Hill said.
Siegel is the eighth Deshler player all-time to win a major ASWA award. Emma Kate Tittle, now at UNA, won last year.
“I’ll probably text (Tittle) here in a few minutes and tell her,” Siegel said, unsure if Tittle would have already heard.
“She might already know if she’s looked at social media.”
Hill was already the first seventh-grader to be named first-team All-State after leading Mars Hill’s state championship team. Now, she’s the first seventh-grade Player of the Year.
“With this girl and all she works, the sky is the limit,” Mars Hill coach Flori Sweatt said. “She can do whatever she wants. With the work ethic and desire she has, she can do it.”
Both said they were surprised they had won, though they weren’t surprised the other had won.
“I was expecting Hannah Jones to win,” Siegel said of Prattville Christian’s star. “Her resume is pretty impressive. Three state championships is hard to beat.”
But of Hill: “Heck, no. She’s Belle. She’s a beast.”
Hill isn’t the first in her family to win a major ASWA award.
Her mom, the former Mamie Rutherford, was a two-time player of the year for Hatton in 2003 and ’04.
The Hill family unearthed the trophies, thought lost to both history and a recent house move, just before Mars Hill won this year’s championship.
“We did get them out the other night,” Hill said. “They were pretty cool.”
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly, a North Carolina signee, won Miss Basketball and Baker junior Labaron Philon won Mr. Basketball on Thursday.
The awards are sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
Siegel said she expects Hill to be in future Miss Basketball conversations.
“She’s really good right now,” Siegel said. “Obviously, she’s going to gain more size. She’s a seventh-grader now and already 6 foot.
“She’s going to win more player of the year awards, more state championships and maybe one or two Miss Basketballs, too.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.