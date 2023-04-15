FLORENCE — Takairee Kenebrew’s grin grew wider when he walked past Demarcus Lacey.
The North Alabama receiver was heading towards the sideline to meet some family members after Thursday’s spring game and had to let his teammate know he had already told people about the throw. Or at least his honest thoughts about it.
“Did you see (Lacey) throw that pass?” Kenebrew had asked just a minute before while trying to hold back laughter. “That ball was terrible. We’re not going to let him throw too many passes, I promise.”
It was off a pitch from T.J. Smith, and Lacey was still in the process of trying to set his feet when he released the football. It was a little wobbly. But Kenebrew still came away with a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
The two made sure to perform a little celebration after.
“That’s the only thing that matters,” said Lacey, who also admitted without any prodding that it was indeed “a duck ball.”
It was a better throw than the ones the sophomore put on display during a few practices, quarterback Noah Walters quipped.
The plan, however, is for Lacey to make more plays with his legs than his right arm in 2023.
Primarily a receiver last year, Lacey is part of a group that’s been tasked with replacing the production left behind by ShunDerrick Powell who transferred to ASUN foe Central Arkansas over the winter. Powell rushed for a program record 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns despite the Lions’ 1-10 record. He was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the year.
“What I get excited about with that room is we had a good player last year who is no longer here, but between Parker Driggers, who was an all-conference player two years ago, and Demarcus Lacey, who the fanbase got to see back there, we’ve got two good guys back there right now,” coach Brent Dearmon said. “And with (Dennis) Moody, a good freshman on the way, pushing them, I think we’ve got a good chance to be really good in that room.
Dearmon was already familiar with Lacey’s ability before being hired at UNA. The coach — then the offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee — had recruited Lacey when he was a standout running back at Pleasant Grove to play for the Blue Raiders. But there was a snag. Lacey had been a late qualifier academically, which had scared off some other Division I programs. UNA ended up being his signing day destination.
It worked out.
Last season Lacey finished second on the Lions with 381 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged just under 17 yards per catch. He also ranked second in rushing with 215 yards on 34 carries (6.3 YPC) and a score.
It’s why players like Kenebrew, although a bit sad to see Lacey leave the receiver room, believe he can thrive in any role he’s given. Speed and shiftiness always help. On Thursday, Lacey threw in a juke move or two to the chagrin of UNA’s defenders.
Driggers, meanwhile, is working his way back from offseason surgery that prevented him from participating in UNA’s spring game for the second straight year. He’s expected to be ready for training camp. He filled a similar role when healthy in 2021 that led to an All-Big South selection.
“I’m proud of my son,” Walters said with a smirk about Lacey, referencing the inside joke the two have while referencing each other. “He can do anything he puts his mind to. But it’s nice knowing he can do whatever. We can still throw him out at wide receiver if we need to. Right now, he’s dominating at running back, which is nice to see.”
Well, no so fast.
“It’s the other way around,” Lacey contended. “He’s my son. I’ve got to protect him now back there.”
And the best way to do that? Gaining quite a few yards on the ground, something Lacey showed an ability to do in the spring game.
There's no place like home.
“I’m working on a good amount of things,” Lacey said. “I’ll just say be prepared for the upcoming season. You’re going to see a lot of things.”
