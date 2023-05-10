Hatton will have to wait a bit longer to potentially secure its trip to the state tournament. Play was suspended at the softball North Regional due to rain on Wednesday, halting several games and postponing many more.
The Hornets held a 10-1 lead against Sumiton Christian after three innings when storms arrived. Teams left Florence Sportsplex as a safety precaution and returned a few hours later, but heavy rain returned. The fields were deemed unplayable.
The AHSAA was still restructuring the schedule as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. No teams, even with suspended games, knew when play would resume on Thursday. The logistics — especially for far-traveling teams — are already confusing.
“It’s motivating in one aspect, and frustrating in another. As long as the postseason format is set up the way it is, we’re gonna continue to have these issues,” Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. “It’s not about how fast we can get teams playing games. Playing surfaces and injuries (are important).
“You might have the best team, but if a kid gets injured then you don’t have the best team when it matters.”
Hatton holds a comfortable lead in its game. Waterloo was up 8-0 against Cherokee in the fifth inning when its game was halted and will resume at 9 a.m. Mars Hill, after losing in the first 3A qualifier game, was left to wait to find out its opponent for a second try. Those teams want to stay focused for whenever the games finish.
“Right now where we sit is a 10-1 lead,” Bowling said. “But anything can happen on any given day, so you gotta find ways to keep the edge.”
The toughest part is dealing with things that are out of the teams’ control. The preliminary schedule has been altered drastically, and more rain may come on Thursday.
But every team has to deal with the chaos of it. A win and advancement to state may just require more mental strength now.
“Tomorrow for us it’s gonna be maintaining that energy level that we had today,” Bowling said. “Not go over there and drag something out and possibly find ourselves blowing a 10-1 lead.”
