A change of scenery didn’t change much about Wayne County.
At Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center — the “Glass House” as it’s nicknamed for its plethora of windows — the Wildcats took the court on Wednesday for the first of what they hope is three games in this week’s state tournament.
The 69-48 win against Dresden in the Class 1A quarterfinals secured a second game on Friday.
With only a day between games, there was some debate on whether to stay in Murfreesboro or go back to Waynesboro. Ultimately, Wayne County decided on the latter for a fair reason.
“We’re headed home. We’re gonna stay (in Murfreesboro) Thursday night,” coach Molly Ashley said. “We just wanted to go back and practice in our gym one last time. The seniors knew that this would be the last one for them.
“So we just wanted to get one more practice in at Wayne County High School. It’s a special place.”
Dresden was the latest team to meet the unfortunate fate of playing Wayne County. It took the Wildcats (35-0) a little more than three minutes to grow a double-digit lead on Wednesday. It ballooned to more than 20 points early in the fourth quarter.
Blair Baugus scored 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals. Lauren Bryant added 16 points and Alexis Maghielse 11. Jac Keaton was the fourth starter to finish in double figures with 10 points.
For the Lions (25-8), Lucy Curry scored 14 points and Paisley Pittman, who fouled out with 21 minutes on the floor, had 12. Dresden had four players whistled for at least four fouls and was called for 20 fouls in the game.
Wayne County shot 20-for-23 on free throws. That’s maybe more attempts than usual, but there wasn’t any change in how they pursued the game.
“Well, I think our game plan just stays the same,” Ashley said. “We always want to be aggressive. The girls did a good job today trying to get to the rim and finishing.”
After what may be an emotional goodbye to the home gym, where the seniors won many games over the years, it’s back to business for the Wildcats. They will face Hampton (31-2) at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
The balanced and efficient scoring on Wednesday was the usual for the whole season. At this point, why change anything?
“If the defense takes something away, then our girls do a good job reading that and finding the next open person,” Ashley said. “They just do a good job playing together.”
