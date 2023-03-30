It’s a good thing Blair Baugus enjoys playing basketball. She doesn’t get much of a break from it throughout the year.
Between Wayne County’s deep postseason run — finishing 36-1 and state runner-up — and playing AAU basketball, there’s virtually no time off from playing. The AAU practices had some overlap with the high school season, and tournaments begin at the end of May. Meanwhile, Baugus squeezes in playing softball for the Wildcats.
To say the least, she’s a bit busy this time of year.
“We usually play about three or four (games) each tournament,” Baugus said about the AAU schedule. “We have about six tournaments or so. About 24 games, maybe closer to 30. But it’s really fun. I like it a lot and I wouldn’t change it.”
Loretto’s Ally Weathers is the only player Baugus is familiar with on the team. The rest is made up of players from Alabama. So it’s a little too early to determine how good the team is.
“I don’t really know (how good) yet. I’ve only been to two practices,” Baugus said. “There’s been three practices, but I couldn’t make the first one — I was in the state championship game that day — so the first two have been pretty good so far.
“I don’t really know how we’ll be. First tournaments are usually a little rough. As we go, it gets a lot better.”
Of course, they try to assemble the best team possible. Especially when they know what the competition will bring. Baugus — the TimesDaily’s small schools player of the year — will certainly make the team better. Where the familiarity lacks, the talent will help. And the awkwardness from the teammates shouldn’t last too long.
It’s a skill Baugus, a sophomore, knows she’ll need sooner than later.
“It’s a lot different (than high school),” she said. “Different players, getting to know people that you don’t talk to every day. Adjusting to all these different people is a big change, but I enjoy getting to know new people. That’s how college is gonna be.”
A few tournaments are “local” — around three hours away. The rest are in places like Virginia, Orlando, Florida and Chicago. Wherever the team travels to, there is going to be daunting competition waiting. There will also be colleges watching.
“It’s changed a lot. I played AAU but it wasn’t all summer long,” Wayne County coach Molly Ashley said. “It was about three or four tournaments and that was about it. It’s like any other sport. Basketball has become a year-round thing.”
Most of the time, the competition is ruthless and much different than a typical high school team. That’s something Baugus anticipates and is excited about.
“As we get older, it’s a lot more competition,” Baugus said. “It’s definitely gonna be harder this year than it was last year, but it’s gonna get harder every year.”
It all plays in to Baugus’ goal, which is to just get better. If that means playing games throughout the year and facing some of the top players in the country, it’s worth it.
Then, when it’s time to think about getting Wayne County another chance to win a state championship, she’ll be prepared.
“(AAU) helps her a ton. You’re playing the best of the best and you’re traveling to all these elite tournaments,” Ashley said. “I think that really pushes her, because she has to go against players who are bigger, maybe a little bit stronger.”
So while most of her classmates go on vacations, get jobs or just relax over summer break, Baugus (and her parents) will be booked up. She probably won’t ever have a normal summer break again, but that’s OK.
“Just because I love basketball so much,” Baugus said. “It’s definitely changed my summers from when I was younger, but I like it a lot. Other people may disagree, they’d rather have a summer at home. But I like this better.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.