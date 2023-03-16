It wasn’t difficult to locate Ashley Newsome Thomas during her time at Florence High School. The first few months of the school year, just listen for the volleyball slamming on the floor. The months to follow volleyball season, she’d be wherever the swish of a basketball net was.
Her freshman year, she attended Bradshaw. It merged with Coffee the following year into Florence, where Thomas (at that time, just Newsome) quickly became a name synonymous with the school’s first sports teams.
The transition involved merging players that were formerly rivals, though it actually wasn’t very difficult. Off the court, they already knew each other from going to church and playing in other leagues.
Thomas was in the right place at the right time when there was a chance to make history that may only happen as often as a solar eclipse or being struck by lightning. She scored the first two points in Falcons basketball history.
“I think it is (pretty cool),” Thomas said. “It’s crazy that it was that long ago. I think that is a very special moment that I have.”
She would go on to score many more over the next three years. The kills, blocks and aces mounted in that same time. There was enough success in both sports that as a senior, she had to decide which sport to play in college.
The Division I offers surged in for both, which made things a bit more difficult.
“I actually got more basketball scholarships than I did volleyball,” Thomas said.
Perhaps there was a bit more basketball talent, but volleyball was the sport she had grown up playing and the sport she built the best relationships in. So Mississippi State — she already knew a couple of the players on the team — was the destination for volleyball.
Thomas totaled 950 kills at Mississippi State and set a school record at the time with 406 total blocks. Looking back, it was still the correct decision.
“I just felt like I wanted to devote more time to the sport that I was most passionate about at the time,” Thomas said. “I just had a love for both sports, but volleyball was more like my first love.”
Thomas, who currently lives in Tuscaloosa and works as a registrar for Alabama, will be inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. Daniel Almon, Jason Beckman, Patrick Hughes, Venita Perkins, Robert Koonce, Deidre Rowell King, Ray Hester, Mark Toner and Lisa Branscome Smith round out the other inductees.
Thomas remembers the friendships with her teammates more than the impressive stats.
“I’m still very close friends to my teammates,” she said. “Even to this day we have a group chat. We remember playing, but the wins and losses didn’t really matter. It was more about the relationships.”
The relationships are strong enough that her old Bulldogs teammates will visit her in Tuscaloosa. And they don’t forget to poke a little fun at her working for a rival school.
“We’ll kinda joke around. I’ll wear my Alabama stuff because I’m employed by the university,” Thomas said. “I do say, instead of ‘Hail State,’ I usually say ‘Roll State.’ So I’m representing both schools.”
