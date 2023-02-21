HANCEVILLE — Covenant Christian coach PJ Winston asked his team a certain question before the start of the season.
It wasn’t really something the players had been asked before. What the answer was didn’t matter all that much, as long as it was honest.
He wasn’t expecting any sort of elegant answer. And he didn’t get any either.
“I asked them what was the vision that they had for this team,” Winston said. “They put down different things. It was vague at first and I was like, ‘Let’s be specific for something we want.’ The highlight of these girls was to win the area championship.
“But I was pushing for more of course. I was telling them they could do a lot more than that.”
He wasn’t wrong. That initial goal was shattered as the Eagles made a trip to the Northwest Regional. Their run ended in a 51-43 loss to Marion County in the regional final on Tuesday.
So, being one of the final eight teams in Class 1A? That would have been quite the claim to make a few months ago.
“Probably wouldn’t have believed them,” senior Ashlee Gann said. “Just from the beginning of the year and a lot of us hadn’t played together. We got a lot of new girls and a lot of young girls, and we just weren’t ready to mesh together yet.”
Gann scored 17 points and junior Kristen Shaw had 12 for the Eagles (17-7). For Marion County (20-14), Porshia Lipsey put in 16 and Jasmine Wilson 11.
Gann and Shaw held off some of the tears while accepting their all-tournament awards, but that didn’t last long. Gann, who would struggle to remember a time she didn’t play basketball, received a brand-new perspective on it this year.
She credited that to PJ and his brother Bobby, an assistant coach.
“I love basketball. Basketball’s always been a big part of my life since seventh grade,” said Gann, whose 2,059 career points make her Covenant's No. 2 all-time leading scorer. “This year was just completely different than all my other years. All my other years were fun but this year it was really different for me.”
What was different? It might be better to ask what didn’t change. The intricate preparation for games was something PJ introduced his players to. It was rarely easy, but where the season ended proved its worth.
“The practices were completely different,” Gann said. “We’ve never watched film before. That’s not something we’ve ever done either on ourselves or on another team. … We would go in and we would know the other teams’ plays and call them out.
“That was completely different. I don’t remember what it would be like to go into a game and not know what they were gonna do.”
Shaw wasn’t much in the talking mood. But she mentioned the trajectory of Covenant’s program has turned.
“I think we’ve had a lot of younger girls that stepped up this year,” Shaw said. “I think we’ll improve a lot with the Winstons.”
At first, PJ wasn’t aware of the impact he’d have on his players. But it’s no secret now. As for Gann and the other seniors — Anna Cate Nicholson and Kelsey Livingston — keeping their old coach away will be impossible.
“I told them they’re my daughters for life, whether they like it or not,” PJ laughed. “I’m gonna be the old man still texting them saying, ‘Hey what’s going on.’ … I’m gonna be that guy, because those are my first seniors. You never forget them.
“That’s all of them going down the line. That’s my first group, and they’ll never get rid of me, whether they want to or not.”
