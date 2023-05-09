centerpiece spotlight Bevis' single extends UNA's time at ASUN tournament By David Glovach Sports Writer May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney Bevis drove in three runs on Tuesday, but the third one proved to be the most important. [DREW BARTON/NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Alabama softball team will get at least one more day at the ASUN tournament.And the Lions have the bats of Sidney Bevis and Haven Kirby to thank.Bevis hit a walk-off single to help UNA beat Jacksonville 5-4 in 10 innings in the tournament's second play-in game on Tuesday at Stetson.The victory sets up a matchup against Florida Gulf Coast at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. From that point forward, it is double elimination.Kirby, meanwhile, drove in Gracie Benton for the game-tying run on a full count with two outs in the seventh.Bevis finished with three RBIs, while Felicity Frame added four hits and Benton three for the Lions (31-14-1).UNA starter Maci Birdyshaw went just 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Elena Escobar threw the remainder of the game and struck out four compared to three walks.Allison Bratek and Madison Kennedy both homered for Jacksonville. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. David Glovach can be reached at david.glovach@timesdaily.com or on Twitter @DavidGlovach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Cricket Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHatton Elementary School's principal resignsVideo shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield manJeffrey Bart BurfieldStill dancing: Phil Campbell coaches display best moves after series winWoman receives 20 years in Florence murderAltercation between baseball coach, parks director being investigatedBilly Gene IsomMary Edna WombleThursday's prep roundup | Hackleburg reaches 1st semifinals in 16 years'Coffee is better with a companion:' Florence couple open coffee roasting shop in Seven Points Images Videos CommentedMotorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you spend more time using your mobile phone or watching TV? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
