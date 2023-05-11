The North Alabama softball team appears to be enjoying its time in Florida.
Wins will tend to do that. So, too, will knocking off a nationally-ranked opponent.
Maci Birdyshaw threw a four-hitter and struck out six to lead the Lions to a 2-0 win over No. 18 and top-seeded Central Arkansas to reach the ASUN tournament's winner's bracket final on Thursday.
The victory was UNA's first over a top-25 team in five tries at the Division I level. The Lions also became the first team since Mercer in 2014 to upset the tournament's No. 1 seed in its opening game. Mercer did so against USC Upstate.
UNA (33-14-1) will face second-seeded Liberty at 11 a.m. Friday after the Flames dispatched Jacksonville State 4-2. It will be the first matchup of the season between the Lions and Liberty, which is the defending tournament champion.
The loser will play in the loser's bracket final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Perhaps UNA will turn to Birdyshaw (12-6) once again after the senior came away with her fourth shutout of the season against Central Arkansas, which went 22-2 in conference play in the regular season.. Birdyshaw didn't issue a walk.
The Lions scored both their runs in the first inning on a two-out single from Georgia Land and a double from Gracie Benton.
UNA only managed two more hits the rest of the game.
