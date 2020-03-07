Wilson baseball won two games in Montgomery on Friday, topping Providence Christian 9-1 and Montgomery Catholic 4-3 in high school baseball.
In the opener against Providence, Luke Daniel pitched five no-hit innings while striking out nine and walking four to get the win. Luke Elliott allowed two hits in two innings.
Wilson scored in each of the first five innings and finished with 12 hits. Daniel had a single and drove in three runs, while Chris Silva had two RBIs. Jackson Thompson had three singles and scored four runs and Payton Graham had three hits, including a double. Tanner Melton and Hunter Cornatzer each had two hits.
Against Catholic, the Warriors (9-1) scored three runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Thompson and Graham had two hits each and Daniel had a two-run double.
Graham, Wilson’s third pitcher, got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
• Mars Hill 10, Colbert County 0: Koby Keenum threw four innings and Mike Larkin the fifth as they combined for a one-hitter.
Lane Lambert was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Mars Hill (3-3) and Walker White added three RBIs. Peyton Higgins was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Keenum struck out eight batters, allowing one hit, and Larkin struck out two.
Jordan Austin had the lone hit for Colbert County (5-5).
• Lexington 12, Central 8: Xander Liles doubled once, singled twice and drove in four runs as Lexington outlasted Central.
Liles was also the winning pitcher for Lexington (3-4), striking out four batters over six innings. Caleb Putman had two hits and an RBI. Cade Moore, Peyton Liles and Nick Newton each drove in a run.
Carson Brewer had two hits and three RBIs for Central (3-3).
• Shoals Christian 17, Sheffield 7: Griffin Shewbart had three hits and drove in four runs as Shoals Christian had a big offensive day against Sheffield.
C.J. Butler had two hits and three RBIs, and Will Hutcheson, Caleb Vardaman and Zach Stevenson each added two hits for the Flame (6-1).
Vardaman struck out eight Sheffield batters, and all but one run against him was unearned.
Sheffield’s Kyree Jackson, Christopher Garner and Austin Keeton each drove in a run, and Will Armstrong scored twice.
• Rogers 5, Elkmont 4: Austin Burgess drove in Chandler Farris with a single in the top of the eighth and Rogers knocked off Elkmont.
Burgess and Clay Butler each had two hits for the Pirates (6-4). Butler pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Bradley pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth.
Preston Robinson and Mykell Murrah each had an RBI for Elkmont.
• Phil Campbell 8, Haleyville 2: Austen Baker had three hits and Rilan Garrison drove in two runs as Phil Campbell scored four runs in the first inning and again in the fourth.
Bryant Hyde added two hits and an RBI for the Bobcats (6-2). Mason Swinney earned the win after pitching five innings, and Luke Barnwell struck out five batters over two clean innings to end it.
Ty Black had two hits and scored a run for Haleyville (1-6), and Hayden Tidwell had an RBI.
• Decatur Heritage 17-12, Colbert Heights 1-0: Avery Hood had an RBI for Colbert Heights but the Wildcats were overwhelmed by Decatur Heritage.
Jacob Milender and Ethan Kimbrough each added a hit for Colbert Heights (3-8) in the first game. Tanner Taylor had two hits in game two.
Clay Smith had four RBIs, Houston South three and Tyler Founds two for Decatur Heritage in the first game.
