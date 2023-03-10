NORTH PORT, Fla. — If A.J. Minter has a successful 2023 season, he already knows why: He kept the walks to a minimum. Minter said his goal is to issue the fewest walks among major-league relievers this season. He finished 18th in walks per nine innings among qualified relievers a season ago.
“If I keep the walks down, everything else will fall into place,” Minter said.
This will be Minter’s seventh season. He had his ups and downs before establishing himself as one of the game’s better high-leverage southpaws.
Since 2020, Minter has a 2.50 ERA with a 175:44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 144 innings (158 games). He’s allowed only eight home runs in that span (0.5 per nine innings). He’s been an integral part of three decorated bullpens and an asset during four of the team’s five consecutive division titles (a troublesome 2019 being the exception).
“He’s a good story,” manager Brian Snitker said of Minter. “It’d be great to have him talk to our minor leaguers about his journey, getting sent back down and the things he went through in his career to get where he is right now, which is one of the better relievers in the game.”
Last season was Minter’s finest. He produced a 2.1 fWAR, which ranked best on the Braves and fifth in the majors. The only relievers who fared better: Edwin Diaz of the Mets (3.0), Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians (2.4), Devin Williams of the Brewers (2.2) and Evan Phillips of the Dodgers (2.2). Minter’s 1.93 walks per nine innings ranked better than each of those players besides Clase (1.24).
Even Minter thinks it’s odd that he’s the bullpen’s elder statesman. “I feel like it’s my second year,” he said. In fact, only two current Braves debuted for the team before Minter in August 2017: second baseman Ozzie Albies and starter Max Fried, who both arrived earlier that month.
Roster turnover is inevitable, but the Braves have only four relievers remaining from their beloved 2021 championship bullpen: Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez (who’s on a minor-league deal), Tyler Matzek (who’s out for the season following Tommy John surgery) and Minter.
Minter stays in touch with his former bullpen mates, such as Luke Jackson, Will Smith and Darren O’Day. He said they helped him emerge into the pitcher he’s become. And while Minter acknowledges it can be challenging connecting to new teammates — he’s a shier person — that process is well underway. (On new reliever Nick Anderson, for instance, Minter said, “He’ll fit in perfectly.”)
Minter made his spring debut Wednesday against the World Baseball Classic’s Dominican Republic team. He allowed a pair of two-out singles against Ketel Marte and Jean Segura, but struck out three in a scoreless inning.
