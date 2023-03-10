Minter 030923

A.J. Minter has managed to establish himself as one of the game's better's left-hander relievers since 2020. [MATT ROURKE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NORTH PORT, Fla. — If A.J. Minter has a successful 2023 season, he already knows why: He kept the walks to a minimum. Minter said his goal is to issue the fewest walks among major-league relievers this season. He finished 18th in walks per nine innings among qualified relievers a season ago.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.