Draiven Swaner and Chandler Patton took a look at each other. They could remember how strange the beginning of this season — their senior year — was.
All of a sudden, they were the oldest ones on the team. The other players began asking them questions and wanting to stay around after practice to see what extra work they did. It’s a role that they had never dealt with in the past.
That was largely due to having Kyler Murks and Knute Wood around. Those two, who graduated last year, combined to average 30.1 points per game in 2021-22 as Brooks recorded a 25-6 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
It’s difficult to replace the production. But the leadership has been similar thanks to what the Lions’ current seniors learned.
“From the past two years, I’ve taken a lot of notes from (Murks and Wood). Losing them did hurt us,” Swaner said. “At the beginning of the season we had kind of a struggle moment. But now we’ve started to put ourselves together and we actually know what we’re doing.”
Things got gradually more comfortable throughout the season. The nerves from October have vanished.
“I feel like we’re having to play a bigger role,” said Patton, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Rogers in the Class 4A, Area 16 semifinals on Tuesday. “At the beginning of the year, it was kinda shellshock for us. We weren’t role players (last year), but we weren’t used to having to be ‘those guys’ to make all the big plays.
“I think now we’re getting used to that role and embracing it.”
There were some sharp growing pains. The Lions (13-15) haven’t been as dominant as recent years. But for the moment, they are in the same spot — playing for an area title after securing a subregional game.
Where the talent lacks, there is an increase in hustle and effort. Games may not always be the prettiest, such as the 44-43 win against Rogers.
“They have to earn everything that they get. Nothing comes easy,” coach Brian Wright said. “We have to play with max effort and energy. … They’re successful when they do that. They like each other, the camaraderie is great. It’s just a fun group to coach.”
The loss of two stars made Brooks’ chances of even getting out of the area tournament seem grim. Despite what the record is now, that’s been accomplished. Wins were a bit easier to come by last year, which might make the feat even more impressive.
“I tell these guys I never take a win for granted. We appreciate every win we get,” Wright said. “It may not be pretty sometimes, but we hang in there and we try to compete and play hard.”
Brooks takes on Deshler (24-5) in the area championship on Friday. Swaner and Patton won’t forget the sometimes treacherous path it took to arrive there.
“I enjoyed playing with (Murks and Wood) and having a much easier path than we did this year,” Swaner said. “But yeah, it feels sweet.”
