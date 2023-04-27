MUSCLE SHOALS — The Weeks brothers aren’t ones to shy away from a challenge. In fact, they’re more keen to embrace one.
They have done exactly that at Muscle Shoals over the last few years. There have been struggles and frustrations. The soccer team hasn’t felt all that important at times, maybe for some as just a way to keep busy for a few months in the spring semester.
This year, no longer.
“Our reputation has grown over soccer where we’re just forgotten about, and I think we took it to heart over the past couple years,” said sophomore Silas Weeks. “I think we maybe won one game two years ago. We tried to turn this around, because why not? We all worked hard.”
The Trojans closed out the regular season at 10-4-3. They face Hazel Green on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The school’s last playoff appearance? Back in 2002, before any current players were even born.
The support still wasn’t completely there to begin the season. Not much more than family were watching games from the stands. But the team, which features more upperclassmen and experience than years past, continued trusting what it had worked on. It didn’t take long for people to notice this year would be different.
“We put that behind us. We lose, nobody’s gonna care. We win, nobody’s gonna care,” junior Hezekiah Weeks said. “Until now, we’ve gotten where people start to care and it’s kind of rewarding.”
At the center of it all? Hezekiah and Silas, the brothers who have helped lead the team to newfound success. They’ve gotten older and developed their skills. But they’ve also been the focal point of Muscle Shoals placing more value on soccer.
“There’s a big jump from 13 and 14 to 16 and 17 (years old),” coach Nathan Berryman said. “Their skills have always been there, but physically they’re able to hold on.”
“This group has went through the lows,” Berryman added. “We’ve struggled, and last year we lost seven games by one goal. We got a little taste for it and they put in the work.”
And seemingly every game, the brothers are stuffing the stat sheet. Hezekiah has 12 goals and 11 assists. Silas has scored 17 times with four assists.
But they already knew that.
“We definitely keep track,” Hezekiah said. “He’ll score, then I’ll score. Or I’ll make the assists and he’ll score and then I gotta go score. We’re very competitive with our goals and assists.”
Added Silas: “After every game, we’re counting. ‘So how many goals do you have now, how many assists?’ We always gotta keep track of that. See who’s doing what.”
Hezekiah may deem himself as the more humble player. He’s usually crossing it for his younger brother to finish off. At the same time, it may just make Silas the better scorer.
“He’s got more goals, but I got more assists,” Hezekiah said without hesitation. “I think I have probably most of his assists for his goals. But then all of his assists are to me.”
Their competitiveness is present in every situation. They talk trash to each other in practice, but it’s an added benefit during games. If the two constantly wanting to one-up each other helps produce wins, so be it.
“Personally, do I care about the stats? No,” Berryman said. “But if that’s something they use as motivation, then absolutely (it helps). Anything that gives you that fire I think is great.”
They save most of the arguing for practices only. They do have an understanding for games, however. If the lead is big enough, don’t expect that extra pass.
“If we’re up by a little, I guess we get a little selfish sometimes,” Silas laughed. “You gotta keep him in check.”
Needless to say, it’s been a fun season. And for the first time in more than two decades, it isn’t over yet for the Trojans. The players’ bleached hair — coaches have agreed to follow suit with a win on Friday — proves that there’s more to accomplish.
“It’s been great. We’ve put in the work and now we’re here getting to enjoy it,” Hezekiah said. “I mean, past 20 years our season’s over right now, and we’re off doing whatever, getting ready for the end of school.
“But we’re still out here doing what we love and having fun while doing it.”
