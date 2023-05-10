SHOAL CREEK — Allycia Gan was in control of her golf game and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship through nine holes of the final round Wednesday at Shoal Creek Club.
Taking a one-shot lead with nine holes to play to the back nine, Gan was poised to collect her first win as a University of North Alabama women’s golf team member.
And then, the Golf Channel cameras showed up. The four-hole stretch that followed — three bogeys and a triple bogey — before the senior from Malaysia became acclimated to their presence cost Gan a shot at the win.
“I felt like I was shaking every shot,” Gan said after her final round 6-over-par 78 that left her four shots behind winner Phu Khine of UNC-Wilmington. “It’s hard not to see the camera. It was tough; it was a long day.”
Gan finished the 54-hole tournament at 222. Khine (73) made a par on the 18th hole to finish at 218 — one shot ahead of Charlotte’s Kaiyuree Moodley (75), who bogeyed the last hole.
The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is an event started 36 years ago to showcase and support minority college and university programs. It is separated into five divisions — men’s Division I, men’s Division II, women’s team, women’s individual and men’s individual.
“I just kind of had a meltdown starting on No. 11,” Gan said. “That’s when the cameras showed up. Unconsciously, I think I was focusing on the camera’s and not my golf shots. But I kept it together on the last four holes.”
Gan transferred from Division II Missouri Western to UNA for the 2022-23 season. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
Gan said she was impressed with the tournament.
“I knew it would be a great event, but I didn’t expect such an extreme event,” she said. “The result was not what I wanted, but I really enjoyed the event. I am thankful for PGA WORKS and all the stuff that went into running this tournament.”
Shoal Creek and Bent Brook were the host courses for the tournament. Shoal Creek has hosted two PGA Championships and the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open. It is regarded as the top course in Alabama.
“Shoal Creek is beautiful,” Gan said. “But it is not the easiest course to play, especially with the pressure on. It’s tough.”
Gan is already looking forward to next season with the Lions after a good first year playing on the Division I level.
“It could always be better, but I am proud of myself after my first year in Division I," she said. "It’s way more competitive than when I was in D-II.”
Gan also said she’d be more comfortable the next time television cameras show up.
“Those last four holes proved that I got used to it,” she said after playing them 1-under par.
Gan will have plenty more time to dissect her season and the tournament Thursday. She was scheduled for a 5:20 a.m. flight home to Malaysia.
