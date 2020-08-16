There was a slight mix-up when new Loretto football coach Barry Daniel ordered some weightlifting equipment in the offseason, and the bars the team received were not the ones Daniel ordered.
It was a tiny hiccup in a summer that has featured far bigger challenges and frustrations, but Daniel wanted to make a point with his team when he followed up to get the correct equipment.
“I told them we’re going to try to do everything first-class and first-rate, or we’re not going to do it,” Daniel said. “If we can’t do the very best for these kids, because that’s what they deserve, then we’re not going to do it.”
Daniel, who spent the last 10 years as an assistant at Brooks (nine as defensive coordinator), inherits a Loretto program that is ahead of where it was when Neal Cruce took over three years ago but still seeking its first playoff game since 2014.
Senior running back Logan Fisher said Loretto still has more athletes at school who could help the football team but are so far choosing not to play.
Loretto’s baseball, volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams have all won or played for Class A state championships recently. Football seeks a breakthrough.
“My point is teams we’re not supposed to beat, either beat them or scare them real good, and I think those kids Logan’s talking about will be like ‘Hey I need to go be a part of that. They’re trying to get better,’” Daniel said. “And I agree there are probably some kids that we could get that aren’t (playing).”
--
Offense
Loretto will run the Wing-T. Fisher will be the primary running back and Preston Kolisak will be the fullback. Both played last year.
Tabias Sirmones, a junior, and Isaac Tucker, a senior, should see time at receiver. Julian Nobles is a senior tight end.
“We know if we all come together and keep working like we’ve been, we can win some football games,” Tucker said.
But Loretto still seeks a quarterback and offensive linemen. Ethan Prince is the only returning starter on the offensive line, and Daniel got a late start evaluating other potential linemen given the school’s cancellation in the spring.
Daniel went over some Wing-T basics in the school cafeteria one day when it was raining, showing some of the plays.
“We’ve got to get the system taught, but as far as find a group to come together, we’ve got to have those linemen come together,” Daniel said. “Because if not, if they don’t block, it doesn’t matter how fast he is, it doesn’t matter how well he can catch.”
Loretto was held to 14 points or fewer six times last year, though one was a 13-0 win over Collinwood.
--
Defense
When Loretto held teams to 20 points or fewer last year, it was 3-0. Otherwise, the Mustangs went 0-7.
Up front, Loretto has the same uncertainties on defense as it does on offense. How ready various linemen look as the season approaches might dictate how many of the more established players have to play on both offense and defense.
“But the goal going in is to have five starting offensive linemen and four starting defensive linemen that aren’t the same guys,” Daniel said.
Loretto is more secure at linebacker, where Julian Nobles and Ian Brown will play on the inside and Nathan Galloway will have one of two outside spots.
“Ultimately we want to find six linebackers to play four spots, and I think we can,” Daniel said. “I’m not as worried about that.”
Sirmones will be a safety but can shift to cornerback. Tucker can also be a corner.
“We need some of these older guys to step up for us,” Daniel said. “Some of the things we’re going to do are going to be fairly simple. We’re not trying to make football complicated.”
--
The rest
• Since winning six games in 2013, Loretto has won three, one, zero, two, four and three games.
“I think we know we’re capable of more than what people might expect from us,” Tucker said.
• Loretto started 3-3 last year but would have been 4-2 after six games if not for a one-point, double-overtime loss to Summertown that helped keep Loretto out of the playoffs.
“The work ethic this year is different,” Fisher said. “You actually get that feeling that we might actually go somewhere and get to the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.