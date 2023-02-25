FLORENCE — A film session? No, thank you. A lift, perhaps? Hard pass. An on-court practice? A definite no.
All those ideas were laughable.
About the only concrete plans that were in the works for Sunday were for North Alabama to find different couches to sit or lay on and have their pick of TV shows or movies. Well … almost.
“And catch up on the school work that we’ve missed,” Emma Kate Tittle said after Saturday’s 74-51 win over North Florida.
Needless to say, it’s been a busy month for the Lions (14-14, 9-8 ASUN). Probably more than they would have liked.
They just wrapped up their eighth game in 17 days to get back to the .500 mark since Dec. 19 and above .500 in league play for the first time since conference opener Jan. 5. They’ll play their ninth game in 21 days when they travel to Jacksonville for the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Autopilot might be the best way to describe the players’ current state.
“I don’t think any of us really thought it out until this point,” Skyler Gill said. “… It’s just kind of unheard of. You feel like you’re back on the AAU summer ball, only it’s a lot harder. I think at this point, we’re just really tired, but we’re pushing through. That’s all you can ask for.”
And yet, it appears to be working. UNA is on its best stretch of the season having won four straight and six of its last eight.
On Saturday, North Florida (7-19, 4-12) was held to 16 points in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter. Almost half of the Ospreys’ points came in the first eight minutes.
Brianna Livingston and Kaila Rougier each had 10 points for North Florida.
Tittle finished with a game-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Lions. Hina Suzuki and Sara Wohlgemuth each added 11, while Gill tallied seven points and 12 rebounds — all on the defensive end — to go along with four blocks.
“You look at the growth of some of the players and where they’ve come from, and the spots they’ve been in throughout the course of the year, and how they didn’t let themselves stay in those holes,” an emotional Tiber said postgame. “They worked themselves out of it. All of them. They all had periods of time where they had slumps and fought through it.
“… That’s hard to do to keep your mindset in a positive mindset.”
It was emotional in more ways than one with Suzuki being honored on Senior Night. Members of her family had flown in Japan for the week to be in attendance.
The point guard found herself being serenaded by chants before, during and after the game, and was a must-get to have a photo with.
“Hina is a woman of few words,” Tittle said. “But we love her to death. She’s so important to this program and done so much for us. She’s so awesome.”
There are still, however, a couple more games to go.
Until then, it’s time to get some rest. Sorry, some much-needed rest.
“I’m glad we’re in the situation we’re in right now compared to other people where they have to play FGCU and get into conference really busted,” Gill said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now. I’m happy with where we’re at.”
