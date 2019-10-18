When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN +/FM-97.1
The line: Charleston Southern by 2.5
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: UNA is coming off a bye week following a wild 40-34 loss to Hampton on Oct. 5. Most importantly, the break was a time that potentially helped the Lions recover from injuries to key players. Wide receiver Cortez Hall, who missed the game with the Pirates due to injury, is expected back this week, to name a few. After a slow start but a good second half, UNA still hasn’t found the right formula that results in a complete game. Offensively, the Lions will have to improve in the run game ---- UNA rushed for 46 yards against Hampton. On defense, it has to improve on third down, allowing opponents to convert in those situations by an average of 38 percent this season.
2. Running back situation: The running game wasn’t solid by any means against Hampton, but it’s also important to consider the situation the Lions were dealt with. Terence Humphrey Jr. didn’t play after two carries when a helmet hit his knee --- Humphrey has torn his ACL twice in his career, so he was cautious. Ron Thompson also didn’t play with an apparent MCL injury. Sophomore Jaxton Carson ran well, carrying the ball 12 times for 44 yards and a touchdown, but there wasn’t much outside of that. It could help the Lions having a bye week to recover, but it remains to be seen if the production will improve.
3. Defensive conundrum: It sounds weird to say that the strongest unit on UNA’s defense was effective but also had its worst performance of the season, but that rang true in the loss to Hampton. Defensive backs D’Andre Hart and Jeffery Battle each had interceptions. Cornerback A.J. Bracey even put two points on the board after he returned a mishandled snap on an extra point for a touchdown. But Bracey also went down with an injury and the defensive backfield struggled to slow down Deondre Francois and the Pirates offense. Francois threw for 347 yards and there was no answer for receiver Jadakis Bonds, who hauled in 11 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Scouting Charleston Southern: Like UNA, Charleston Southern has also played a difficult schedule this season, having lost to No. 7 Kennesaw State, South Carolina and the Citadel. Although the Buccaneers fell 70-12 to South Carolina, the Gamecocks turned out to be a pretty solid team given the fact they went on the road and beat No. 3 Georgia last Saturday. Charleston Southern is led on offense by quarterback Jack Chambers, who’s thrown for 1,115 yards, six touchdowns and eight interception. He also has three rushing touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker J.D. Sosbee has 44 total tackles, five for loss and a sack.
Key matchup
UNA running backs vs. Charleston Southern front seven
If there’s ever a game UNA needs to bounce back after posting a season-low in yards on the ground against Hampton, Saturday could be the day to do so. The Buccaneers have allowed 315.5 yards on the ground per game this season. That number might be a bit inflated given Charleston Southern faced triple-option offenses in Kennesaw State and Citadel, but nevertheless, its an area of weakness UNA could exploit. It might have to, anyway, given the Buccaneers stinginess in the pass game, only allowing 137 yards per game.
Player of the week
Tight end Corson Swan
The tight end position was an area where the Lions were short of depth going into the season, resulting in then-quarterback Duncan Hodges to switch to the position. In the games since, Hodges went out with a season-ending leg injury and there hasn’t been a ton of production. Corson Swan’s performance against Hampton could be a positive for the future. He was the leading receiver with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, all of which came in the closing moments of the game to pull the Lions within a touchdown and a chance to potentially get the ball back and tie the game. Although they didn’t, Swan made some difficult catches along the sideline and proved to be a reliable target.
By the numbers
4: Number of missed extra-point attempts for UNA this season. In the overall picture, it may not seem like much, but given the Lions’ erratic halves in games, every point is crucial, especially in the games they’ve given themselves the chance to win.
48: The team’s completion percentage on passes this season. Why it’s the team’s percentage and not just Christian Lopez’s was included on purpose. Lopez was benched toward the end of the first half against Hampton only to return in the second half. Blake Dever, who came in relief, has only thrown the ball four times this season. Lopez responded with three touchdowns in the second half, but for the remaining five games of the season, UNA will need this percentage higher no matter who the quarterback is going forward if it wants to win.
50: Percent of fourth-down conversions allowed by the UNA defense this season. The third-down conversions are important in its own right, but the Lions have failed to get off the field in key situations multiple times this season. If it wants to fare well in the remaining games, this number has to drop significantly.
Prediction
UNA 27, Charleston Southern 20
Like most of the games remaining on UNA’s schedule, this one won’t be easy. With the bye week and getting players back for overall depth on both sides of the ball, the Lions will bounce back. Look for UNA to run the ball successfully to control the clock and get enough stops defensively to win the game by a touchdown.
— Michael Hebert
