MUSCLE SHOALS — A quick trip to the concession stand would have been enough to miss seeing Christian Chatterton’s time on base in Brooks’ win against Covenant Christian on Thursday.
Courtesy of three singles and a hit by pitch, the Lions’ first base coach probably got tired of holding Chatterton’s elbow guard. The Eagles — thanks to his four stolen bases and four runs scored — were relieved to just see him get back into the dugout.
It was all a standard day’s work for Chatterton. Call it a tune-up game — Brooks has clinched its area championship. It faced Loretto on Friday and plays Russellville on Monday to close the regular season. — before the postseason begins against Cleburne County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. About a week before, the junior and Auburn commit fanned 12 West Limestone hitters in a complete game.
These are performances that the Lions (12-5) and himself are used to. What’s a bit more fresh to him, on the other hand, is being just as impactful as a leader. He’s batting leadoff. He throws the most important innings on the mound.
And his teammates — opponents, too — watch him closely.
“I feel like I’ve had to step up a decent amount with the leadership role,” Chatterton said. “But I love it, I love my guys and I feel like I’ve done a good job with that so far.”
Needless to say, there are no complaints from his coaches. Tanner Graham, who was an assistant last year and moved up to head coach this season, can be found talking to Chatterton like he’s an assistant.
“He goes about things the right way,” said Graham, 25, who graduated from Brooks in 2015 and was a pitcher at UAB. “He works harder than anybody I’ve ever been around. … He’s the perfect kid to coach.”
Though both Graham and Chatterton rank at the top of Brooks’ baseball talent, the coach doesn’t spend any time comparing his 8-year-old high school career to what’s happening now.
“I don’t really put much thought into that,” Graham said when asked if he catches glimpses of himself while watching Chatterton. “I mean, he’s as good as I’ve ever seen. He’s his own guy and I was my own guy.”
They were reluctant to say who has the stronger arm now. Perhaps just as a sign of humility or not wanting to open any debate, but Chatterton knows his coach could sling it.
“I don’t know if I can give you an answer on that,” Chatterton said with a grin. “But I know he threw pretty hard. So we’re probably pretty close.”
The young coach admits his best days are far behind him, but he can bring out something extra when he really wants to. Certain rounds of batting practice can attest to that, and Chatterton makes sure to have his helmet on when Graham is throwing.
“His BP is maybe not the best,” Chatterton said. “But he’s still got a little bit left in the tank.”
Graham assured that Chatterton has the stronger arm now. Simply put, there’s a reason he’s coaching.
“I’m a has-been,” Graham said.
